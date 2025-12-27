ETV Bharat / state

Assam BJP Executive Committee Adopts Key Political Resolutions

Guwahati: The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began its two-day executive committee meeting at Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Thursday. During the first day of deliberations, the party’s working committee adopted several key political resolutions.

Among the resolutions was an endorsement of the Assam government’s firm approach against illegal foreigners, reflecting the stance taken by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The resolutions also outlined the government’s broader vision of building a secure, developed and self-reliant India.

Briefing the media after the session, state cabinet minister Bimal Bora said the political proposals adopted at the meeting reaffirmed the BJP-led government’s policy priorities in Assam and its commitment to governance, security and development.

The inaugural session of the State Executive Committee was attended by National Executive President Nitin Nabin. State BJP President Dilip Saikia, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, National Vice President Baijanta Jay Panda, Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, National Organizing General Secretary BL Santosh and State Organizing General Secretary Rabindra Raju were present in this meeting.

The Proposals

A political resolution was adopted supporting the steps taken by the government of Himanta Biswa Sarma to ban child marriage. The resolution stated that eviction of Miya Muslims living in PGR–VGR areas and preventing polygamy are necessary to check the growing problem in Assam.

The state government has allotted land pattas to indigenous people, satras, maths and temples to safeguard Assam’s society, language and culture. Various initiatives taken to improve connectivity, including the implementation of the Assam Darshan Scheme, were welcomed, and a motion of thanks was adopted.