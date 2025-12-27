Assam BJP Executive Committee Adopts Key Political Resolutions
At its Guwahati meet, the Assam BJP backs the Sarma government’s stand on illegal foreigners, social reforms, land rights and welfare schemes.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 12:15 AM IST
Guwahati: The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began its two-day executive committee meeting at Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Thursday. During the first day of deliberations, the party’s working committee adopted several key political resolutions.
Among the resolutions was an endorsement of the Assam government’s firm approach against illegal foreigners, reflecting the stance taken by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The resolutions also outlined the government’s broader vision of building a secure, developed and self-reliant India.
Briefing the media after the session, state cabinet minister Bimal Bora said the political proposals adopted at the meeting reaffirmed the BJP-led government’s policy priorities in Assam and its commitment to governance, security and development.
The inaugural session of the State Executive Committee was attended by National Executive President Nitin Nabin. State BJP President Dilip Saikia, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, National Vice President Baijanta Jay Panda, Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, National Organizing General Secretary BL Santosh and State Organizing General Secretary Rabindra Raju were present in this meeting.
The Proposals
A political resolution was adopted supporting the steps taken by the government of Himanta Biswa Sarma to ban child marriage. The resolution stated that eviction of Miya Muslims living in PGR–VGR areas and preventing polygamy are necessary to check the growing problem in Assam.
The state government has allotted land pattas to indigenous people, satras, maths and temples to safeguard Assam’s society, language and culture. Various initiatives taken to improve connectivity, including the implementation of the Assam Darshan Scheme, were welcomed, and a motion of thanks was adopted.
The Assam Cabinet and the Assam Assembly have approved the report submitted by the Cabinet on granting tribal status to six ethnic groups without affecting the rights of existing tribes. A political resolution was passed thanking the Assam government for taking the issue forward.
A resolution was also passed appreciating the government’s decision on land rights for indigenous tea garden workers and tribal families.
The state government has initiated measures to resolve border disputes with neighbouring states such as Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh. The executive meeting passed a resolution fully supporting all steps taken to establish peace.
Under the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Assam Abhiyan, financial assistance ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh has been provided, along with support to around 30 lakh women from rural self-help groups through the Chief Minister’s Women Entrepreneurship Scheme. A resolution was adopted thanking the government for extending ₹2 lakh assistance in urban areas as well.
The government has held extensive discussions with the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), civil society groups and experts on the 67 recommendations of the Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma Commission on Article 6 of the Assam Accord. A resolution was adopted appreciating the government’s role in implementing 52 recommendations, including those related to administrative safeguards.
A resolution was adopted against what were termed false narratives being created by Congress, urging the government to take strict action.
Another resolution was passed condemning several allegedly misleading remarks made by senior Congress leaders about Assam and the Assamese people at various times.