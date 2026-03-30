Assam-Based Environmentalist Gets Jadav Payeng International Award
It recognises Anand Agarwal's selfless work to maintain environmental balance, integrating with Assamese social life. The award was instituted in 2025 by Jyoti-Protap Education Trust.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 7:12 PM IST
Jorhat: Renowned environmentalist and social activist Anand Agarwal from Assam's Jorhat has been awarded the Jadav Payeng International Award 2026 at a programme organised at Kaliapani, about 335 km east of Guwahati.
Instituted in 2025 by the charitable Jyoti-Protap Education Trust, this award is named after Jadav Payeng, who is regarded as the Forest Man of India and includes a memento, an Assamese traditional shawl, a japi and a cheque of Rs two lakh.
Payeng and other dignitaries, including Pitambar Dev Goswami of the Auniati Satra, one of the oldest neo-Vaishnavite monasteries and the heads of three universities, were present at the event.
The award recognises Agarwal's selfless work to maintain environmental balance, integrating with Assamese social life. Agrawal said he felt very happy to get this award. "I urge everyone to plant trees wherever you come across a space. Through this effort, we will achieve a completely beautiful world, and the balance of the Earth will be maintained," he said.
"Jyoti-Protap Gyanmarg Vidyalaya has instituted an international award in my name for working for the country and the nation. This is a matter of good fortune in my life. The way this school has contributed selflessly to the development of human resources is truly commendable," Payeng said.
Jyoti-Protap Gyanmarg Vidyalaya is run by the Jyoti-Protap Education Trust. It is a digitally smart school, offering free education for children from marginalised families. The school currently has 301 students and has excelled in blending the best of traditional practices with robotics.
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