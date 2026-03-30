ETV Bharat / state

Assam-Based Environmentalist Gets Jadav Payeng International Award

Anand Agarwal receives the award at an event in Kaliapani. ( ETV Bharat )

Jorhat: Renowned environmentalist and social activist Anand Agarwal from Assam's Jorhat has been awarded the Jadav Payeng International Award 2026 at a programme organised at Kaliapani, about 335 km east of Guwahati.

Instituted in 2025 by the charitable Jyoti-Protap Education Trust, this award is named after Jadav Payeng, who is regarded as the Forest Man of India and includes a memento, an Assamese traditional shawl, a japi and a cheque of Rs two lakh.

Payeng and other dignitaries, including Pitambar Dev Goswami of the Auniati Satra, one of the oldest neo-Vaishnavite monasteries and the heads of three universities, were present at the event.