ETV Bharat / state

Assam-Based Driver Killed In Drunken Brawl At Tirunelveli Stone Quarry

Tirunelveli: An Assam-based driver was beaten to death in a drunken brawl at a stone quarry in the Kottai Karungulam area of Tirunelveli district, in Tamil Nadu, on Saturday night. Police have registered a murder case and arrested a co-worker from the same state, who is being interrogated.

The deceased, Subi Alam Khan (33), and the accused, Tamij Ali (38), both natives of Assam, were working as drivers and staying at the quarry. Police said an argument broke out between the two late at night after they consumed alcohol.

Tamij Ali, who was intoxicated, allegedly assaulted Subi Alam and forced him out of his room. Later, he attacked Subi Alam Khan, who was sleeping in his room, with an iron rod and a stone. Subi Alam Khan sustained serious injuries and collapsed in a pool of blood. Subi Alam then died on the spot.