Assam Assembly's Seniormost MLA Chandra Mohan Patowary Takes Oath A Pro-tem Speaker
As Pro-tem Speaker, Patowary will preside over the initial proceedings of the Assembly, including administering the oath to MLAs and the election of full-time Speaker.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 6:04 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Friday administered the oath of office to the seniormost BJP legislator and former minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary, as the Pro-tem Speaker of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly.
Patowary was sworn in under Clause (1) of Article 180 of the Constitution of India at a function held in the conference hall of Lok Bhavan in Guwahati.
"I feel honoured to have taken oath as the Pro-tem Speaker of the 16th Assam Assembly today," Patowary said on a social media post.
After the delimitation exercise, Patowary -- a seven-time MLA -- was elected from the Tihu seat this time after six terms from the erstwhile Dharmapur constituency. Over the years, he has handled several key portfolios in the state cabinets headed by Himanta Biswa Sarma and his predecessor, Sarbananda Sonowal.
Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor S.S. Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary of the Assam Legislative Assembly Dulal Pegu, and other officials of the Assembly and Lok Bhawan were present on the occasion.
As Pro-tem Speaker, Patowary will preside over the initial proceedings of the Assembly, including administering the oath to newly elected MLAs and overseeing the election of the full-time Speaker of the House. BJP's Ranjeet Kumar Dass will be the NDA's candidate for the position.
The Governor has convened the first session of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly on May 21, which will continue for four days.