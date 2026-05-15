ETV Bharat / state

Assam Assembly's Seniormost MLA Chandra Mohan Patowary Takes Oath A Pro-tem Speaker

Chandra Mohan Patowary exchanges a handshake with Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya after the oath-taking ceremony at Lok Bhawan in Guwahati on Friday.i ( ETV Bharat )

Guwahati: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Friday administered the oath of office to the seniormost BJP legislator and former minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary, as the Pro-tem Speaker of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly.

Patowary was sworn in under Clause (1) of Article 180 of the Constitution of India at a function held in the conference hall of Lok Bhavan in Guwahati.

"I feel honoured to have taken oath as the Pro-tem Speaker of the 16th Assam Assembly today," Patowary said on a social media post.

After the delimitation exercise, Patowary -- a seven-time MLA -- was elected from the Tihu seat this time after six terms from the erstwhile Dharmapur constituency. Over the years, he has handled several key portfolios in the state cabinets headed by Himanta Biswa Sarma and his predecessor, Sarbananda Sonowal.