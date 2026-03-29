ETV Bharat / state

Assam Assembly Polls: Congress Chief Kharge Announces 'Five Guarantees'; Pledges Monthly Cash Transfer To Women

Naoboicha: All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday unveiled the manifesto of Assam Congress, promising 'five guarantees' if voted to power in the upcoming state Assembly elections at a poll rally in Naoboicha.

"Permanent land patta to 10 lakh indigenous people; Rs 1,250 per month to senior citizens in the state," says Kharge while announcing the party's 'five key guarantees' for Assam. Other key guarantees include a monthly cash transfer to women, along with an additional Rs 50,000 assistance to women willing to set up or expand a business.

"Our transfer will be unconditional. It will not be like what the BJP government is doing, where women are asked to be members of their party," he said.

The Congress pledged Rs 25 lakh cashless health insurance for all families. "We also pledge to ensure justice in the Zubeen Garg death case within 100 days if Congress comes to power,” Kharge added.