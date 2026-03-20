Assam Assembly Polls 2026: BJP’s Massive Show of Strength in Sonitpur as Heavyweights File Nominations
Congress leader Ripun Bora also filed his nomination for the Barchala constituency, marking the beginning of his election campaign.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 9:09 PM IST
By Pranab Kumar Das
Tezpur: Four BJP candidates filed their nomination papers in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Friday ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the north-eastern state. The nominations were submitted at the office of the District Commissioner in Tezpur.
The BJP has fielded candidates in four constituencies—Dhekiajuli, Barchala, Rangapara, and Naduar, while the Tezpur seat remains with its ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).
The candidates who filed nominations include Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika, Krishna Kamal Tanti, Ashok Singhal, and senior BJP leader Ritu Baran Sharma, who has been newly nominated. On the other hand, senior Congress leader and ex APCC president Ripun Bora filed his nomination in Barsala constituency.
Massive Rally by Padma Hazarika
Heavyweight BJP leader and Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika led a massive rally of nearly 15,000 supporters through the streets of Tezpur before filing his nomination papers. The show of strength highlighted the BJP’s strong grassroots presence in the constituency.
Meanwhile, Ashok Singhal, Krishna Kamal Tanti, and Ritu Baran Sharma also completed their nomination process on the same day.
Gratitude and confidence in Rangapara
In Rangapara, BJP candidate Krishna Kamal Tanti expressed gratitude after being re-nominated for the second term. He thanked party leaders, including senior leader Dilip Saikia and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, for placing their trust in him.
Speaking to the media, Tanti said this opportunity has come with “great responsibility” and assured that he will continue development works under the Chief Minister’s Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership.
He highlighted that over the past five years, the government has prioritised public needs such as roads, schools, financial assistance, and ration cards, ensuring public welfare.
Tanti also claimed that Assam has gained a new identity across the country due to the strong leadership of Sarma, who has sustained development initiatives. He assured the people of Rangapara that he would continue to work with dedication for the welfare of the constituency.
Congress enters the fray in Barchala
Congress leader Ripun Bora also filed his nomination for the Barchala constituency, marking the beginning of his election campaign. Speaking to reporters, Bora expressed confidence that the contest in Barchala would be largely one-sided in favour of the Congress.
“The people have clearly extended their support to Congress this time. I believe there will be no tough contest here,” he said.
Responding to criticism regarding alliances, Bora stated that compromises are sometimes necessary to achieve larger political goals. He acknowledged that some leaders have expressed dissent or resigned due to personal interests, but termed such developments as temporary.
He cited examples of prominent leaders like Jagjivan Ram, Morarji Desai, VP Singh, Sharad Pawar, and PA Sangma, who had left the Congress in the past, yet the party remained strong.
Bora also criticised leaders who joined the BJP, accusing them of deviating from Congress’s core principles of secularism, democracy, and constitutional values.
“I have been a Congress worker since birth and will remain so till my last breath,” he asserted.
He further claimed that the recent alliance with regional parties has strengthened Congress across Assam and expressed confidence that the alliance would form the next government.
Political momentum builds in Assam
With nominations underway and strong public mobilisation visible across constituencies, the political atmosphere in Assam is rapidly intensifying. Both BJP and Congress leaders have expressed confidence, setting the stage for a highly competitive electoral battle in the state.