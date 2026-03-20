ETV Bharat / state

Assam Assembly Polls 2026: BJP’s Massive Show of Strength in Sonitpur as Heavyweights File Nominations

BJP candidates after filing nominations. ( ETV Bharat )

By Pranab Kumar Das Tezpur: Four BJP candidates filed their nomination papers in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Friday ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the north-eastern state. The nominations were submitted at the office of the District Commissioner in Tezpur. The BJP has fielded candidates in four constituencies—Dhekiajuli, Barchala, Rangapara, and Naduar, while the Tezpur seat remains with its ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). The candidates who filed nominations include Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika, Krishna Kamal Tanti, Ashok Singhal, and senior BJP leader Ritu Baran Sharma, who has been newly nominated. On the other hand, senior Congress leader and ex APCC president Ripun Bora filed his nomination in Barsala constituency.

Massive Rally by Padma Hazarika Heavyweight BJP leader and Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika led a massive rally of nearly 15,000 supporters through the streets of Tezpur before filing his nomination papers. The show of strength highlighted the BJP’s strong grassroots presence in the constituency. Meanwhile, Ashok Singhal, Krishna Kamal Tanti, and Ritu Baran Sharma also completed their nomination process on the same day.



Gratitude and confidence in Rangapara In Rangapara, BJP candidate Krishna Kamal Tanti expressed gratitude after being re-nominated for the second term. He thanked party leaders, including senior leader Dilip Saikia and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, for placing their trust in him.