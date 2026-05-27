ETV Bharat / state

Assam Assembly Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill Despite Opposition Demand For Select Committee Review

Guwahati: Assam Assembly on Wednesday passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill despite opposition leaders demanding that it be sent to a select committee for review.

Aiming for a common set of laws on a range of personal matters like marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships irrespective of religion, the Assam government had tabled the bill on Monday, seeking to ban polygamy and make registration of live-in relationships compulsory.

The Bill, however, will not be applicable to any of the Scheduled Tribes residing in Assam. It proposes several punitive measures, including seven years imprisonment for bigamy or polygamy, and three months in jail for not registering a live-in relationship.

Shortly before the bill was passed, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the Congress was the first to advocate a Uniform Civil Code way back in 1925, but now the opposition party was "no longer secular" and had become a representative of one particular community.

Replying to questions during a discussion on 'The Uniform Civil Code, Assam, 2026 Bill', Sarma said the proposed legislation is based on the foundation of the Constitution's Article 44, not on any BJP or RSS ideology as alleged by the opposition bench.

"The UCC has a long history. It was first demanded by the Congress in 1925. It was also suggested in 1937 by Jawaharlal Nehru. That same Congress is opposing it from the angle of the Quran and Shariat angle, not from the Hindu or Christian or tribal angle," Sarma said.

He also said, "The Congress is opposing the UCC. Their assembly composition proves that they are not representing all castes, creeds, and religions, but they represent only one specific community. The Congress doesn't represent Assam's geography." The Congress has 19 MLAs in the 126-member Assam Assembly, of which 18 are from the Muslim community, and one is Hindu.

Earlier today, MLAs from opposition parties called the UCC Bill "BJP's political agenda." They demanded to have a dialogue with more stakeholders and a larger audience before it is passed.