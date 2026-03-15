ETV Bharat / state

Assam Assembly Elections: Congress Releases Second List Of 23 Candidates, Leaves 15 Seats For Allies

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, along with APCC Gaurav Gogoi, during the Northeast Music Festival, in New Delhi on Feb 22, 2026. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday released its second list of 23 candidates for the Assam assembly elections likely to be held in April, with the party so far naming its nominees in 65 seats in the 126-member House. The party also left 15 seats for its alliance partners in the northeastern state.

The Congress is leading an alliance of opposition parties, including CPI(M) and Assam Jatiya Parishad, with the CPI (ML) Liberation also lending its support on Saturday. The Raijor Dal had been a part of the opposition alliance in previous elections, but the arrangement has not come through for the forthcoming polls. Its chief, Akhil Gogoi, had won the last assembly election as an Independent.

In the second list of candidates, released by Congress general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal, three sitting MLAs have been renominated – Wazed Ali Choudhury (Birsing Jarua), Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam (Goalpara East) and Rakibuddin Ahmed (Chamaria). Former Lok Sabha MP Abdul Khaleque, who had also served two terms as an MLA, has been named from Mandia constituency.

Among other candidates on the list are Bipul Gogoi from Tingkhong, Kartik Chandra Kurmi from Rangapara, Santanu Borah from New Guwahati, Kishore Kumar Barua from Dimoria, Nurul Islam from Srijangram seat and Devid Phukan from Tinsukia.