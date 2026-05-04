Assembly Elections 2026: Counting For Srijangram Starts Shortly
Congress has fielded Md. Nurul Islam, AGP Shahidul Hoque, AIUDF Rejaul Karim Sarkar, VSIP Nurul Amin Khan, and SUCIC Hanif Ali Sk from the seat.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 3:01 AM IST
Srijangram: Located in the Bongaigaon district of Assam, Srijangram is a predominantly rural constituency with agriculture as the primary occupation. The region has witnessed gradual political shifts over the years.
The Assembly constituency was carved out following the delimitation carried out in 2023, when the earlier Abhayapuri North and Abhayapuri South constituencies were abolished and reorganised.
It is located in the Dhubri-Goalpara belt of western Assam and falls under the Dhubri Lok Sabha segment. Srijangram was carved out primarily by consolidating Muslim-majority areas from the two dissolved seats along with some adjoining villages, resulting in a new constituency with a markedly different voter profile.
In the 2026 assembly elections, Congress has fielded Md. Nurul Islam, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) Shahidul Hoque, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Rejaul Karim Sarkar, Voters Socialistic Party of India (VSIP) Nurul Amin Khan, and Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) [SUCIC] Hanif Ali Sk.
As per the election affidavits, Islam holds total assets of Rs 5.2 crore and has no criminal cases. Sarkar owns assets valued at Rs 1.1 crore and has no criminal case. Hoque holds Rs 1.8 crore assets and three criminal cases of a serious nature. Ali holds total assets of Rs 83,683 and has no criminal cases.
In the 2021 Assembly election, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 75 seats, while the Congress-led alliance won 50 seats.
Polling was done on April 9, and counting is scheduled for May 4.
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