ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026: Counting For Srijangram Starts Shortly

A file photo of voters in a queue at a polling station in Kamrup. ( IANS )

Srijangram: Located in the Bongaigaon district of Assam, Srijangram is a predominantly rural constituency with agriculture as the primary occupation. The region has witnessed gradual political shifts over the years.

The Assembly constituency was carved out following the delimitation carried out in 2023, when the earlier Abhayapuri North and Abhayapuri South constituencies were abolished and reorganised.

It is located in the Dhubri-Goalpara belt of western Assam and falls under the Dhubri Lok Sabha segment. Srijangram was carved out primarily by consolidating Muslim-majority areas from the two dissolved seats along with some adjoining villages, resulting in a new constituency with a markedly different voter profile.

In the 2026 assembly elections, Congress has fielded Md. Nurul Islam, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) Shahidul Hoque, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Rejaul Karim Sarkar, Voters Socialistic Party of India (VSIP) Nurul Amin Khan, and Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) [SUCIC] Hanif Ali Sk.