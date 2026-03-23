Assam Assembly Elections 2026: Seat-Sharing Talks With Congress Collapse; JMM Announces 21 Candidates
The party aims to expand nationally by targeting Assam’s tea tribes, many of whom have Jharkhand roots, citing unmet socio-economic needs and representation issues.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST
Ranchi: Talks between the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress over seat-sharing for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections have failed, following which the JMM has announced its own list of 21 candidates.
On the last day of nominations, March 23, the JMM declared that it would contest 21 Assembly seats in Assam and subsequently released the names of its candidates.
JMM Central General Secretary (Organisation) Vinod Kumar Pandey confirmed the development, stating that the party is entering the Assam elections with full seriousness and determination.
"After a detailed deliberation, the JMM has decided to contest 21 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam," Pandey told PTI.
He added that the party has earlier contested a few seats in Assam, but this time it aims to take on “divisive forces” and fulfil the aspirations of the people.
JMM Eyes National Expansion
The move is part of JMM’s broader strategy to shed its regional image and emerge as a national political force. The party is particularly focusing on Assam’s sizeable tribal population, especially the tea tribe community, which is estimated to be around 70 lakh.
Many members of this community trace their roots to Jharkhand, making them a key voter base for the party’s expansion plans.
According to party leaders, these communities have long-standing social and economic concerns that remain inadequately addressed.
Hemant Soren’s Outreach Central To Campaign Strategy
JMM leaders believe that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has emerged as a prominent tribal leader at the national level, which could help the party gain traction in Assam.
"Hemant Soren has emerged as a popular leader in the nationwide fight for the rights of tribals and has earned the trust of the tea tribe community," Pandey told PTI.
Soren has been actively visiting Assam and raising issues concerning tribal communities, especially after the JMM returned to power in Jharkhand in 2024.
Alliance Talks With Congress Fail Over ‘Respect’ Issue
Meanwhile, party leaders in Ranchi said the failure of seat-sharing talks with the Congress was due to unresolved differences. A JMM spokesperson stated that “nothing is above the party’s dignity and self-respect,” indicating that the party chose to go solo rather than compromise on its terms.
Earlier, Soren had also met Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi as part of efforts to build a broader opposition alliance, but the talks did not materialise into a final agreement.
JMM Announces Candidates Across 21 Seats
|Sl. No.
|Area No.
|Assembly Constituency
|Candidate Name
|1
|47
|Mazbat
|Preeti Rekha Barla
|2
|70
|Biswanath
|Teharu Gaur
|3
|106
|Khumtai
|Amit Nag
|4
|87
|Chabua
|Bhuben Murari
|5
|1
|Gossaigaon
|Fedrickson Hansda
|6
|93
|Sonari
|Baldev Teli
|7
|90
|Duliajan
|Peter Minj
|8
|74
|Rangonadi
|Paban Soutal
|9
|84
|Digboi
|Bharat Nayak
|10
|45
|Bhergaon
|Prabhat Das Panika
|11
|91
|Tingkhong
|Mahabir Baske
|12
|66
|Barchalla
|Abdul Majan
|13
|68
|Rangapara
|Matthew Topno
|14
|83
|Margherita
|General Minj
|15
|92
|Naharkatia
|Sanjay Bagh
|16
|85
|Makum
|Munna Karmakar
|17
|82
|Doom Dooma
|Ratnakar Tati
|18
|107
|Sarupathar
|Sahil Munda
|19
|102
|Titabor
|Sonia
|20
|108
|Bokajan (ST)
|Pratapching Rangphar
|21
|89
|Khowang
|Prabhakar Das
The party's candidate list includes Priti Rekha Baria (Mazbat), Teharu Gour (Biswanath), Amit Nag (Khumtai), Bhuben Murari (Chabua) and Phedricson Hasda (Gossaingaon).
Party insiders say JMM’s strategy leverages tribal identity, development, and grassroots outreach to build a durable political base in Assam.
Focus On Tribal Rights And Representation
The party has consistently raised concerns over the condition of tea garden workers and tribal communities in Assam. Soren has previously highlighted that these communities play a crucial role in the state’s economy but remain marginalised.
He has also called for unity among tribal groups to safeguard their identity and rights, while criticising policies that, he says, have neglected their development.
Elections Scheduled In April
The Assam Assembly elections are scheduled for April 9. Through its independent contest, the JMM aims to strengthen its political presence in the northeastern state and position itself as a voice for tribal communities. Party leaders indicated that while they are contesting independently, they remain open to future alliances depending on political developments.
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