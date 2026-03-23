ETV Bharat / state

Assam Assembly Elections 2026: Seat-Sharing Talks With Congress Collapse; JMM Announces 21 Candidates

JMM releases list of 21 candidates for Assam Assembly elections after failing to reach a seat-sharing agreement with Congress. ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: Talks between the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress over seat-sharing for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections have failed, following which the JMM has announced its own list of 21 candidates.

On the last day of nominations, March 23, the JMM declared that it would contest 21 Assembly seats in Assam and subsequently released the names of its candidates.

JMM Central General Secretary (Organisation) Vinod Kumar Pandey confirmed the development, stating that the party is entering the Assam elections with full seriousness and determination.

"After a detailed deliberation, the JMM has decided to contest 21 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam," Pandey told PTI.

He added that the party has earlier contested a few seats in Assam, but this time it aims to take on “divisive forces” and fulfil the aspirations of the people.

JMM Eyes National Expansion

The move is part of JMM’s broader strategy to shed its regional image and emerge as a national political force. The party is particularly focusing on Assam’s sizeable tribal population, especially the tea tribe community, which is estimated to be around 70 lakh.

Many members of this community trace their roots to Jharkhand, making them a key voter base for the party’s expansion plans.

According to party leaders, these communities have long-standing social and economic concerns that remain inadequately addressed.

Hemant Soren’s Outreach Central To Campaign Strategy

JMM leaders believe that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has emerged as a prominent tribal leader at the national level, which could help the party gain traction in Assam.

"Hemant Soren has emerged as a popular leader in the nationwide fight for the rights of tribals and has earned the trust of the tea tribe community," Pandey told PTI.