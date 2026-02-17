ETV Bharat / state

Assam Assembly Elections Likely To Be Conducted In Single Phase, Parties Meet Visiting ECI Delegation

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi with CEO Assam and senior officials of the Commission, hold meetings with recognised National & State political parties, in Guwahati on Tuesday. ( X@ECISVEEP )

New Delhi: The 2026 Assembly Elections in Assam are likely to be conducted in a single phase, with the Election Commission of India set to announce the poll dates in the first week of March, sources told ETV Bharat on Tuesday.

The tenure of the 126-seat Assam Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 20 May 2026. An Election Commission delegation led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, arrived in Guwahati on Monday on a three-day visit to assess and review preparations for the upcoming polls.

On Tuesday, the delegation, along with CEO Assam and senior officials of the Commission, held meetings with political parties in Guwahati, including Aam Aadmi Party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Congress, and state parties All India United Democratic Front, Asom Gana Parishad, Bodoland People’s Front, and United People’s Party Liberal

ECI sources said that the majority of political parties demanded to conduct elections in a single phase or at most two phases. The parties also placed the demand to schedule the election dates, keeping in mind the week-long Bihu festival, which begins on April 15. The festival marks the Assamese New Year, spring, and seeding season.

Sources said that political parties "generally appreciated" the conduct of the Special Revision of the Electoral Rolls in Assam and offered suggestions for ensuring the peaceful conduct of elections in the northeastern state.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission published the final voter list for Special Revision 2026 for 126 assembly constituencies in Assam, with over 2.49 crore voters. According to the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, the total number of voters in the draft voter list was 2,52,01,624, which has now decreased by 2,43,485 to 2,49,58,139 voters in the final voter list.