Assam Assembly Elections Likely To Be Conducted In Single Phase, Parties Meet Visiting ECI Delegation
Political parties have demanded that the election dates be picked keeping in mind the week-long Bihu festival, which begins on April 15.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 1:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The 2026 Assembly Elections in Assam are likely to be conducted in a single phase, with the Election Commission of India set to announce the poll dates in the first week of March, sources told ETV Bharat on Tuesday.
The tenure of the 126-seat Assam Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 20 May 2026. An Election Commission delegation led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, arrived in Guwahati on Monday on a three-day visit to assess and review preparations for the upcoming polls.
On Tuesday, the delegation, along with CEO Assam and senior officials of the Commission, held meetings with political parties in Guwahati, including Aam Aadmi Party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Congress, and state parties All India United Democratic Front, Asom Gana Parishad, Bodoland People’s Front, and United People’s Party Liberal
ECI sources said that the majority of political parties demanded to conduct elections in a single phase or at most two phases. The parties also placed the demand to schedule the election dates, keeping in mind the week-long Bihu festival, which begins on April 15. The festival marks the Assamese New Year, spring, and seeding season.
Sources said that political parties "generally appreciated" the conduct of the Special Revision of the Electoral Rolls in Assam and offered suggestions for ensuring the peaceful conduct of elections in the northeastern state.
Earlier this month, the Election Commission published the final voter list for Special Revision 2026 for 126 assembly constituencies in Assam, with over 2.49 crore voters. According to the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, the total number of voters in the draft voter list was 2,52,01,624, which has now decreased by 2,43,485 to 2,49,58,139 voters in the final voter list.
2021 Assembly Election Results
The 2021 Assam Legislative Assembly election, held in three phases from 27 March to 6 April, resulted in a victory for the BJP-led NDA. The coalition retained power by winning 75 out of 126 seats, marking the first time a non-Congress alliance won consecutive terms in the state. Congress-led Mahajot won 50 seats. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma won his Jalukbari seat by a record margin of over 1 lakh votes.
Last week, Sarma expressed confidence in BJP's victory in the poll-bound state, asserting that no one can act as a barrier to restrict the party's win under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Addressing the BJP's 'Booth Vijay Sankalp Sabha' in Guwahati, Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed PM Modi for his development initiatives in the state, particularly highlighting the recently approved underwater tunnel in the Brahmaputra River connecting Gohpur and Numaligarh. He termed it as "an unimaginable gift to Assam".
"This time we will win by making a record. What we want was given by the Prime Minister to Assam. Today, the Prime Minister has given us such a highway where the aircraft can land. Yesterday, the Union Cabinet met, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi allocated Rs 18,000 crore to construct an underwater tunnel in the Brahmaputra River connecting Gohpur and Numaligarh. What we can't imagine, the Prime Minister has given an unimaginable gift to Assam," the Chief Minister said.
