ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026: Who Will Kokrajhar Choose? Counting Starts Soon

A file photo of voters in a queue at a polling booth in Guwahati. ( IANS )

Kokrajhar: Created following the Delimitation Exercise in 2023 by merging the former Kokrajhar West and Kokrajhar East seats of Assam, the Kokrajhar assembly constituency is the headquarters of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Development, ethnic identity, connectivity, irrigation, employment opportunities, and access to clean drinking water in certain areas remain key electoral issues in this seat.

In the 2026 assembly elections, the Congress has fielded Manik Chandra Brahma against the Voters Party International's Tonon Daimary, Bodolan People's Front's (BPF) Sewli Mohilary, and United People's Party Liberal's (UPPL) Lawrence Islary. Lobo Narzary and Ranjoy Kumar Brahma are contesting as independent candidates.

In a significant political shift during the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, NDA ally UPPL's Islary won with 83,515 votes, amounting to 54.8% of the vote share, from the Kokrajhar East seat by defeating eight-term MLA Pramila Rani Brahma of the BPF by 20,095 votes. Brahma secured 63,420 votes (41.6%).