Assembly Elections 2026: Who Will Kokrajhar Choose? Counting Starts Soon
Congress's Manik Chandra Brahma to take on Voters Party International's Tonon Daimary, Bodolan People's Front's Sewli Mohilary, and the United People's Party Liberal's Lawrence Islary.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 3:01 AM IST
Kokrajhar: Created following the Delimitation Exercise in 2023 by merging the former Kokrajhar West and Kokrajhar East seats of Assam, the Kokrajhar assembly constituency is the headquarters of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).
Development, ethnic identity, connectivity, irrigation, employment opportunities, and access to clean drinking water in certain areas remain key electoral issues in this seat.
In the 2026 assembly elections, the Congress has fielded Manik Chandra Brahma against the Voters Party International's Tonon Daimary, Bodolan People's Front's (BPF) Sewli Mohilary, and United People's Party Liberal's (UPPL) Lawrence Islary. Lobo Narzary and Ranjoy Kumar Brahma are contesting as independent candidates.
In a significant political shift during the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, NDA ally UPPL's Islary won with 83,515 votes, amounting to 54.8% of the vote share, from the Kokrajhar East seat by defeating eight-term MLA Pramila Rani Brahma of the BPF by 20,095 votes. Brahma secured 63,420 votes (41.6%).
The BPF maintained its dominance in the Kokrajhar West assembly seat, with Rabiram Narzary winning 77,509 votes (50.2%), defeating Manaranjan Brahma of UPPL, who got 65,438 votes (42.4%), by a margin of 12,071 votes.
In the 2016 assembly elections, BPF's Pramila Rani Brahma won a landslide victory in Kokrajhar East, securing 76,496 votes (56.3%). She defeated independent candidate Pratibha Brahma by 40,091 votes.
BPF's Rabiram Narzary secured 64,423 votes (46.1%) from Kokrajhar West, defeating Dahit Chandra Brahma (who received 47,083 votes) of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) by a margin of 17,340 votes.
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