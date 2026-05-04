ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026: Can Sarma Make It From Jalukbari For Third Time?

Jalukbari: Located on the western edge of Guwahati, Jalukbari is one of the most prominent constituencies in Assam politics. The area includes educational hubs like Gauhati University and a mix of urban and semi-urban voters.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the candidates for Jalukbari Assembly Constituency for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections include Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of the BJP, Bidisha Neog of Congress, and independent candidate Dipika Das.

As per the election affidavit, Sarma holds total assets of Rs 35.2 crore and liabilities valued at Rs 16.9 crore. He has declared an annual income of Rs 4.5 Crore and no pending criminal cases, of which none are serious in nature.

The constituency is currently witnessing another high-voltage battle, with major parties fielding strong candidates. Jalukbari has historically been a stronghold of Sarma. With over 2.1 lakh electorates and a largely semi-urban profile, the constituency reflects a blend of continuity and change, making it a crucial battleground in the upcoming elections.