ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026: Guwahati Central Set For Multi-Cornered Contest

Guwahati: One of the most urbanised constituencies in Assam, Guwahati Central is known for its commercial establishments, educational institutions, and dense population. Located under the Kamrup district, the assembly constituency reflects the aspirations of an evolving urban electorate.

It was carved out in 2023 by reorganising parts of the earlier Guwahati East constituency, following the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission to redistribute voters more evenly across all assembly seats

In the 2026 assembly elections, the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) has fielded Bipul Debnath, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) Kunki Chowdhury, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Avijit Mazumdar, BJP Vijay Kumar Gupta, and AAP Anurupa Dekaraja. Prabin Jyoti Kalita and Achyut Kalita are contesting as independent candidates.

This election has thrown up a multi-cornered contest in the assembly seat, with candidates from national parties vying for dominance alongside their regional counterparts. The seat remains politically significant due to its high voter turnout and influence on urban policy narratives.