Assembly Elections 2026: Guwahati Central Set For Multi-Cornered Contest
The AIFB has fielded Bipul Debnath, Assam Jatiya Parishad Kunki Chowdhury, All India Trinamool Congress Avijit Mazumdar, BJP Vijay Kumar Gupta, and AAP Anurupa Dekaraja.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 3:02 AM IST
Guwahati: One of the most urbanised constituencies in Assam, Guwahati Central is known for its commercial establishments, educational institutions, and dense population. Located under the Kamrup district, the assembly constituency reflects the aspirations of an evolving urban electorate.
It was carved out in 2023 by reorganising parts of the earlier Guwahati East constituency, following the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission to redistribute voters more evenly across all assembly seats
In the 2026 assembly elections, the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) has fielded Bipul Debnath, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) Kunki Chowdhury, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Avijit Mazumdar, BJP Vijay Kumar Gupta, and AAP Anurupa Dekaraja. Prabin Jyoti Kalita and Achyut Kalita are contesting as independent candidates.
This election has thrown up a multi-cornered contest in the assembly seat, with candidates from national parties vying for dominance alongside their regional counterparts. The seat remains politically significant due to its high voter turnout and influence on urban policy narratives.
The estimated voter turnout in the Guwahati Central constituency was 75.95% till 7 pm on the day of polling on April 9, as per the Election Commission of India data. The total state-wide voter turnout average in Assam at 7 pm was approximately at 85.21%,
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won the 2021 Assam Legislative Assembly elections by securing 75 out of 126 seats, while the Congress-led alliance won 50 seats.
Counting of votes is scheduled on May 4.
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