ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026: Who Will Gauripur Elect This Time?

Guaripur is a culturally rich constituency with a mix of rural and semi-urban populations. ( IANS )

Gauripur: Located in the Dhubri district of western Assam, Guaripur is a culturally rich constituency with a mix of rural and semi-urban populations known for its historical and literary significance.

The seat covers the Gauripur town area along with surrounding rural circles that were earlier part of the Bilasipara East and other nearby constituencies before the 2023 delimitation exercise.

In the 2026 assembly elections, the Communist Party of India (CPI) has fielded Sheikh Monshur Rahman, Rashtriya Ulama Council (RUC) Firuzul Islam, Republican Party of India Athawale (RPIA) Saidur Rahman Sarkar, Rashtriya Dal (RD) Abul Miah, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) Mehetabul Haque, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Nizanur Rahman, and Congress Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar. Jabbar Ali and Afzal Hossain are independent candidates.