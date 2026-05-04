Assembly Elections 2026: Who Will Gauripur Elect This Time?
CPI has fielded Sheikh Monshur Rahman, RUC Firuzul Islam, RPI(A) Saidur Rahman Sarkar, AGP Mehetabul Haque, AIUDF Nizanur Rahman, and Congress Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 3:00 AM IST
Gauripur: Located in the Dhubri district of western Assam, Guaripur is a culturally rich constituency with a mix of rural and semi-urban populations known for its historical and literary significance.
The seat covers the Gauripur town area along with surrounding rural circles that were earlier part of the Bilasipara East and other nearby constituencies before the 2023 delimitation exercise.
In the 2026 assembly elections, the Communist Party of India (CPI) has fielded Sheikh Monshur Rahman, Rashtriya Ulama Council (RUC) Firuzul Islam, Republican Party of India Athawale (RPIA) Saidur Rahman Sarkar, Rashtriya Dal (RD) Abul Miah, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) Mehetabul Haque, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Nizanur Rahman, and Congress Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar. Jabbar Ali and Afzal Hossain are independent candidates.
In the 2021 assembly elections, AIDUF's Nizanur Rahman won from the constituency with 1,12,194 votes against BJP's Banendra Kumar Mushahary (63,349 votes) by a margin of 48,845 (26.9%) votes. Of the 1,96,683 electors, the turnout at that time was 1,81,969 (93.41 %).
Rahman also won from the seat in the 2016 assembly elections with 73,423 votes against Mushahary (53,512 votes) by a margin of 19,911 votes. The total turnout in that election was 1,59,350 (89.81%).
Polling took place on April 9, and results will be declared on May 4.
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