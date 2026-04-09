ETV Bharat / state

Rains, Overcast Skies Fail To Dampen Voters' Spirit In Assam

People queue up to cast their votes during the Assam Assembly elections, at a polling station, in Guwahati, Assam ( PTI )

Guwahati/Jorhat/Rangia/Kokrajhar: Defying overcast skies and intermittent rains, people across Assam turned out in large numbers on Thursday to vote in the assembly elections, with enthusiasm visible from first-time voters to octogenarians.

Heavy showers lashed parts of the state, while light rain was reported from areas including Guwahati since morning.

However, the weather failed to dampen the people's resolve, as long queues were seen outside polling stations across districts such as Jorhat, Kamrup, Kokrajhar and Lakhimpur.

The election for the 126-member assembly has the BJP-led NDA aiming for a third consecutive term, while the Congress is seeking a return to power after being voted out in 2016. The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.

A young elector in Naduar in Sonitpur district said, "I am very happy to be exercising my right in our democracy. It is an important day for our state."

People wait in queues to cast their votes during the Assam Assembly elections, at a polling station, in Darrang district, Assam (PTI)

In the Dispur constituency of Guwahati, a voter said development remained the key agenda. "We hope that whoever wins will work for the people." A significant number of senior citizens, many of whom required help in walking, were seen at polling stations. Among them was a nonagenarian, walking with the support of a stick, in the Abhayapuri constituency in Bongaigaon district.