Rains, Overcast Skies Fail To Dampen Voters' Spirit In Assam
Despite overcast skies and intermittent rain, voters across Assam turned out in impressive numbers for state assembly elections.
By PTI
Published : April 9, 2026 at 1:44 PM IST
Guwahati/Jorhat/Rangia/Kokrajhar: Defying overcast skies and intermittent rains, people across Assam turned out in large numbers on Thursday to vote in the assembly elections, with enthusiasm visible from first-time voters to octogenarians.
Heavy showers lashed parts of the state, while light rain was reported from areas including Guwahati since morning.
However, the weather failed to dampen the people's resolve, as long queues were seen outside polling stations across districts such as Jorhat, Kamrup, Kokrajhar and Lakhimpur.
The election for the 126-member assembly has the BJP-led NDA aiming for a third consecutive term, while the Congress is seeking a return to power after being voted out in 2016. The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.
A young elector in Naduar in Sonitpur district said, "I am very happy to be exercising my right in our democracy. It is an important day for our state."
In the Dispur constituency of Guwahati, a voter said development remained the key agenda. "We hope that whoever wins will work for the people." A significant number of senior citizens, many of whom required help in walking, were seen at polling stations. Among them was a nonagenarian, walking with the support of a stick, in the Abhayapuri constituency in Bongaigaon district.
An 86-year-old woman in Lakhimpur said, "I have been voting for so long that I cannot recall how many times I have done it. I am glad to be part of this process." Wheelchair users were also seen at several polling stations, with election officials facilitating smooth voting for all.
Adding to the festive atmosphere, model polling stations were decorated with balloons, traditional 'gamosas', and other embellishments. Selfie points were set up at many booths, where voters posed with their inked fingers.
In Rangia, people braved steady rain to cast their votes, with notable participation from women and young voters. Similar scenes were reported from Jorhat and Kokrajhar, where polling continued amid drizzle.
Meanwhile, reports of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malfunctions surfaced from several polling stations, causing temporary delays.
Officials said faulty machines were promptly replaced, with adequate reserves kept on standby.
"There were reports of malfunctioning during mock polling, and those machines were replaced," an Election Commission official said, adding that glitches reported after voting began were also swiftly addressed.
Despite minor disruptions, voters remained patient, waiting in queues until the issues were resolved.