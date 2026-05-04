ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026: BPF's Narzary Leads From Dotoma

Couting underway at a centre in Nagaon on Monday. ( IANS )

Dotoma: Following the eighth round, Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) candidate Rabiram Narzary leads with 29,919 from the Dotoma assembly constituency against the United People's Party (Liberal) candidate Raju Kumar Narzary's 16,933 votes.

Located in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in the Kokrajhar district of Assam, the Dotoma assembly constituency is predominantly rural and has a significant tribal population. It was carved out as a new Scheduled Tribe (ST) reserved constituency in the 2023 delimitation exercise and falls under the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency.

Among other parties, the Congress has fielded Birkhang Boro, while Rananjay Narzary and Fungkha Brahma are contesting as independents.

As per the election affidavits, Rabiram has assets worth Rs 9,35,69,080, Raju Kumar Rs 2,19,98,286, Boro Rs 9,35,69,080 and Rananjay Rs 23,94,376.