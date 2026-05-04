Assembly Elections 2026: BPF's Narzary Leads From Dotoma
Located in the Bodoland Territorial Region in the Kokrajhar district of Assam, the Dotoma assembly constituency is predominantly rural and has a significant tribal population.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 1:24 PM IST
Dotoma: Following the eighth round, Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) candidate Rabiram Narzary leads with 29,919 from the Dotoma assembly constituency against the United People's Party (Liberal) candidate Raju Kumar Narzary's 16,933 votes.
Located in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in the Kokrajhar district of Assam, the Dotoma assembly constituency is predominantly rural and has a significant tribal population. It was carved out as a new Scheduled Tribe (ST) reserved constituency in the 2023 delimitation exercise and falls under the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency.
Among other parties, the Congress has fielded Birkhang Boro, while Rananjay Narzary and Fungkha Brahma are contesting as independents.
As per the election affidavits, Rabiram has assets worth Rs 9,35,69,080, Raju Kumar Rs 2,19,98,286, Boro Rs 9,35,69,080 and Rananjay Rs 23,94,376.
The estimated voter turnout in the assembly constituency was 86.47% till 7 pm, against the statewide average of approximately 85.21%, according to the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
A total of 1,07,011 electors were eligible to vote, of whom 53,180 are male, 53,831 are female, and none are of the third gender.
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 75 out of 126 seats, while the Congress-led alliance won 50 seats. Dotoma went to the polls on April 9.
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