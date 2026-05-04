Assembly Elections 2026: Dispur Set For Keen Contest; Counting Starts Soon
Congress's Mira Borthakur Goswami will take on AAP's Ballav Patra, BJP's Pradyut Bordoloi and two independent candidates — Jayanta Kumar Das and Ayush Kumar Singh.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 3:03 AM IST
Dispur: The administrative capital constituency of Assam, Dispur holds significant political importance as it houses the state secretariat and key government institutions in Guwahati.
The constituency is largely urban, with a mix of government employees, middle-class residents, and commercial hubs shaping its electoral dynamics.
As listed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the candidates for Dispur Assembly Constituency in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections include Mira Borthakur Goswami of the Indian National Congress, Ballav Patra of Aam Aadmi Party, Pradyut Bordoloi of the BJP, Jayanta Kumar Das as an independent, and Ayush Kumar Singh as an independent.
In the 2021 assembly elections, Dispur recorded 74% voting, where Atul Bora of the BJP defeated Manjit Mahanta of Congress with a margin of 40%.
In the 2016 assembly elections, Dispur registered 78% voting, where Atul Bora of the BJP won against Akon Bora of the Congress with a margin of 47%.
This time, the assembly constituency is witnessing a keen contest among major political players, including the BJP, Congress, and regional parties. The seat has traditionally been a battleground for prominent leaders, making it one of the most closely watched constituencies during counting.
Elections to Dispur were held on April 9, and counting of votes will take place on May 4.
Also Read