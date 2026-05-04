ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026: Dispur Set For Keen Contest; Counting Starts Soon

A file photo of BJP candidate Pradyut Bordoloi takes part in an election rally in Guwahati. ( IANS )

Dispur: The administrative capital constituency of Assam, Dispur holds significant political importance as it houses the state secretariat and key government institutions in Guwahati.

The constituency is largely urban, with a mix of government employees, middle-class residents, and commercial hubs shaping its electoral dynamics.

As listed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the candidates for Dispur Assembly Constituency in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections include Mira Borthakur Goswami of the Indian National Congress, Ballav Patra of Aam Aadmi Party, Pradyut Bordoloi of the BJP, Jayanta Kumar Das as an independent, and Ayush Kumar Singh as an independent.

In the 2021 assembly elections, Dispur recorded 74% voting, where Atul Bora of the BJP defeated Manjit Mahanta of Congress with a margin of 40%.