ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026: Will Dhubri Remain AIDUF's Stronghold? Results Soon

A file photo of electors show their EPIC card as they wait for their turn at a polling booth in Tezpur. ( IANS )

Dhubri: Situated along the Brahmaputra River near the Bangladesh border in Assam, Dhubri is both strategically and politically significant. The constituency has a diverse demographic composition and strong minority representation.

Established as a constituency in 1951, Dhubri is one of the 11 segments of the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat. The constituency covers the entire Dhubri municipal board area, along with parts of Birsing Jarua, Gauripur and Rupsi development blocks.

In the 2026 assembly elections, the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) has fielded Shahana Aktar, Rashtriya Ulama Council Omar Ali Sk, Congress Baby Begum, All India United Democratic Front (AIDUF) Nazrul Hoque and BJP Uttam Prasad.

It registered an impressive voter turnout of 95.21%, with 12,20,384 voters exercising their franchise, data shared by the Election Commission of India showed.