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Assembly Elections 2026: Will Dhubri Remain AIDUF's Stronghold? Results Soon

This time, the SUCI (Communist) has fielded Shahana Aktar, Rashtriya Ulama Council Omar Ali Sk, Congress Baby Begum, AIDUF Nazrul Hoque and BJP Uttam Prasad.

A file photo of electors show their EPIC card as they wait for their turn at a polling booth in Tezpur.
A file photo of electors show their EPIC card as they wait for their turn at a polling booth in Tezpur. (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 4, 2026 at 3:00 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Dhubri: Situated along the Brahmaputra River near the Bangladesh border in Assam, Dhubri is both strategically and politically significant. The constituency has a diverse demographic composition and strong minority representation.

Established as a constituency in 1951, Dhubri is one of the 11 segments of the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat. The constituency covers the entire Dhubri municipal board area, along with parts of Birsing Jarua, Gauripur and Rupsi development blocks.

In the 2026 assembly elections, the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) has fielded Shahana Aktar, Rashtriya Ulama Council Omar Ali Sk, Congress Baby Begum, All India United Democratic Front (AIDUF) Nazrul Hoque and BJP Uttam Prasad.

It registered an impressive voter turnout of 95.21%, with 12,20,384 voters exercising their franchise, data shared by the Election Commission of India showed.

It has historically been voted for the AIDUF. In the 2021 Assembly election, AIDUF's Hoque secured 1,20,670 (70.54%) votes by defeating BJP's Debamoy Sanyal, who got 45,583 (26.64%) votes. The victory margin was 77,813 ( 44.4 %) votes. Of 1,88,303 electors, voter turnout was at 1,74,940 ( 93.69 %).

In the 2016 Assembly elections, Hoque secured 60,933 (40.08%) votes against his close independent contestant, Nazibul Umar, who received 36,847 (24.23%) votes.

Polling took place this time on April 9, and results will be announced on May 4.

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  2. Rains, Overcast Skies Fail To Dampen Voters' Spirit In Assam

TAGGED:

DHUBRI ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY
ASSAM ASSEMBLY POLLS
NAZRUL HOQUE AIDUF
BABY BEGUM CONGRESS
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2026

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