ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026: Abhayapuri Set For The Final Showdown

Abhayapuri: Located in the Bongaigaon district of Assam, Abhayapuri is known for its cultural heritage and semi-urban character. The constituency has a mix of rural voters and small-town populations.

Formed as a constituency in 2023 following the delimitation exercise, it is among the 10 segments of the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency.

For the 2026 assembly elections, the Congress has fielded Pradip Sarkar, the BJP Bhupen Roy, Trinamool Kaushik Ranjan Das, and the Voters Socialistic Party of India Jahidul Islam. The constituency has 1,82,376 electors, of whom 91,282 are male, 91,093 are female, and one person of the third gender.

In the 2021 assembly elections, Abdul Batin Khandkar of Congress was elected from Abhaypuri North constituency with 93,276 votes against AGP's Roy by a margin of 32,781 votes. In the 2016 assembly elections 2016, Congress candidate Abdul Hai Nagori won from the seat with 48,354 votes against Roy by a margin of 2,143 votes.