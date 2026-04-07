Assam Assembly Elections 2026: 48-Hour Silence Period Begins; Key Constituencies, Candidates, Security - Read All Details Here
Assam heads into a high-stakes Assembly election with shifting loyalties, ethnic tensions, and key battles across constituencies, as BJP-led NDA faces Congress-led opposition alliance ASM.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
Guwahati: Amid an expected high-decibel political showdown, election fever has gripped Assam, marked by factors such as shifting loyalties and emerging fault lines that characterise the election in the north-eastern state with 2.49 crore voters.
As per the scheduled date of poll voting on April 9, 2026, for 126 seats in the Assembly election, there is a high stake contest between the BJP-led coalition government in power, the NDA, and the opposition alliance, the Asom Sonmiloto Morcha (ASM), led by the Congress and which is leading the way in raising emotive issues like ill treatment against minorities and displacement of the indigenous tribes and the charges of corruption against ruling party leaders.
From the tea gardens of Upper Assam to the river islands of western Assam, politics is an arena of loyalties that shift and ethnicity that rises along with the issue of "indigenous identity" versus "continuity of development".
The battlefield: Key constituencies and heavyweights
In the suburb of Guwahati Metropolitan City’s No. 33 Dispur constituency, things have taken a surprising turn as the BJP has nominated a renegade Congressman, Pradyut Bordoloi, which has come as an unexpected setback for the Opposition party. While this is going on in the city, the fight over Guwahati Central (No. 36) has become interesting as Asom Jatiya Parishad’s Gen Z candidate Kunki Choudhury is contesting against BJP candidate Vijay Gupta, who is being called a "non-Assamese" despite efforts by his team to debunk this label.
In contrast, No. 37 Jalukbari continues to be the nerve centre of the political arena in Assam, with the BJP’s chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gunning for an unprecedented seventh consecutive term. It seems like the Bodoland region has been witness to many internal squabbles lately. In the ST seat of No. 02 Dotoma, there will be a "brother-versus-brother" contest between BPF’s Rabiram Narzary and UPPL’s Raju Kumar Narzary.
The same type of ethnic fight between different groups has brought us to No. 03 Kokrajhar, where the race between BPF candidate Sewli Mohilary and UPPL candidate Lawrence Islary is turning out to be a very hard-fought battle.
To the west at No. 16 Abhyapuri, the BJP is making attempts to regain its lost position by running former AGP MLA Bhupen Rai against Congress candidate Pradip Sarkar mere days after he switched sides to support the BJP.
Meanwhile, No. 17 Srijangram is shaping up to be a volatile triangular contest among Congress candidate Nurul Islam, AIUDF candidate Rejaul Korim Sarkar and AGP candidate Sahidul Haque—each representing the divided mandate of lower Assam’s riverine belt.
Meanwhile, strategic alliances continue to be tested heavily in places such as No. 18 Bongaigaon, where the AGP has nominated Deeptimoyee Choudhury (wife of veteran MP Phani Bhushan Choudhury).
However, there is also an Independent candidate, Chakradhar Das (BJP rebel who was denied a ticket because of alliance compulsions), whose arrival has the potential to be the decisive spoiler candidate. No. 25 Pakabetbari, a completely new constituency post-delimitation, remains unpredictable and features a three-way race among Congress’s Jakir Hussain Sikdar, AIUDF’s Minakshi Rahaman, and AGP’s Tara Prasad Das.
Nearby at No. 27 Chamaria, prestige is at stake for Congress due to its heavyweight candidate, Rekibuddin Ahmed, contesting from this area.
Similar contestation by ethnicity exists in No. 03 Kokrajhar, where Sewli Mohilary of BPF is pitted against Lawrence Islary of UPPL. To the west, in No. 16 Abhayapuri, the BJP has taken the bold decision to oppose Congress’s Pradip Sarkar through Bhupen Rai, an ex-MLA of AGP who defected from AGP only two days prior to the declaration of the party tickets.
17 Srijangram is geared up for what promises to be a highly competitive three-way triangular battle among Nurul Islam (Congress), Rejaul Korim Sarkar (AIUDF), and Sahidul Haque (AGP). Alliances have faced their toughest scrutiny yet in constituencies such as No. 18 Bongaigaon, where the AGP nominee is Deeptimoyee Choudhury, the wife of the seasoned member of parliament Phani Bhushan Choudhury.
The introduction of an Independent contender in the person of Chakradhar Das, who has left the BJP owing to the compulsion of alliances, might just prove to be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.
In this vein, No. 25 Pakabetbari, an emergent constituency after delimitation, remains unpredictable, as it features a triangular contest among Congress candidate Jakir Hussain Sikdar, AIUDF candidate Minakshi Rahman, and AGP candidate Tara Prasad Das. In proximity, No. 27 Chamaria has become a prestigious constituency for Congress, with heavyweight Rekibuddin Ahmed running from here.
While No. 31 Rangia is witnessing Bhabesh Kalita, who was once the BJP president of the state, going up against Congress's Pranjit Choudhury for the post of Member of Legislative Assembly, in seat No. 39 Nalbari, where an interesting fight can be witnessed. Himanta Biswa Sarma's key associate, Jayanta Malla Barua, will take on Ashok Sarma, who is an ex-member of the BJP and currently flying the Congress flag.
This issue gets further aggravated in seat No. 43, Tamulpur, where the Assembly Speaker, Biswajit Daimary from the BJP, will have to battle a former friend and UPPL chief, Pramod Boro, for the seat of MLA.
In No. 52 Jagiroad, Himanta Biswa Sarma's close aide, Pijush Hazarika, is contesting on a BJP ticket against Bubul Das of Congress. Sarma's another confidante, Manab Deka, is contesting on a BJP ticket against the Congress candidate, Ghana Buragohain, in No. 76 Lakhimpur.
Upper Assam, on the other hand, is bubbling with regionalism and some spectacular homecomings. In Constituency no. 96 Sivasagar, the BJP and AGP are unexpectedly contesting against each other in spite of their alliance, while having to confront a tough challenge from the sitting Independent MLA and President of Raijor Dal, Akhil Gogoi.
While No. 100 Jorhat promises to be a “clash of titans,” Assam Congress President and sitting MP, Gaurav Gogoi, is contesting against five-time winner, Hitendranath Goswami of the BJP. No. 101 Mariani is set to witness a generational clash as sitting BJP MLA, Rupjyoti Kurmi, contests against Gyanashree Bora, the youth icon of Raijor Dal.
Lastly, the hills of No. 113 Haflong are seeing a three-sided battle that is nothing less than chaos between Rupali Langthasa from the BJP, Daniel Langthasa from the NPP, and Nandita Garlosa of Congress, who used to be an elected minister for the BJP before becoming one of its traitors.
Demographics and the silent voters
The distinctive demographic patchwork of Assam still holds sway over the state’s politics. The Tea Tribe group, which makes up about 17% of the Assamese population, is the kingmaker in at least 40 constituencies across Upper and North Assam.
Though the BJP has been lavish with direct benefit transfers (DBT) and land rights for the Tea Tribe, the opposition ASM has pledged an increase in daily pay to woo them. In the Muslim-dominated areas of Lower and Central Assam, there has been a subtle change in strategy. With the clout of AIUDF supposedly diminishing in some regions, the Congress coalition is trying to unite the "vote against BJP." But according to recent opinion polls, there are about 13% of undecided voters who could be considered swing voters in urbanised zones such as Guwahati and Dibrugarh.
The mood of electorates
While the ruling party claims the existence of the “pro-incumbency factor,” based on a part of the electorate, especially women who have benefitted from programs such as Orunodoi and have credited the government with enhancing road links and establishing peace in the Bodo and Karbi areas, there is the undertone of dissatisfaction among the electorate about corruption, rising prices, unemployment, and CAA, which will fuel the opposition coalition headed by Gaurav Gogoi.
Security fortress
To conduct a “free and fair” election, the Election Commission and Assam Police have converted the entire state into a security citadel. "We have deployed about 800 companies of central armed police forces (CAPFs) all over the state, with emphasis on 'vulnerable' and 'critical' polling centres at Sribhumi, Dhubri and Tinsukia districts," said a top police officer to PTI.
Check Posts: To check infiltration from border states such as Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh, through increased security checks to curb the flow of unaccounted money or liquor.
Preventive Measures: Arrest of listed criminals and history sheeters by the police ahead of polls.
Aerial Monitoring: For the first time in the past, drones will be flown to keep a tab on char areas of the state where polling centres will be easily accessible.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spearheaded the BJP’s last-ditch effort at rallies in Barpeta and Dibrugarh, the opposition is responding to this challenge by appealing to “United Assam.”
Given that delimitation was carried out in 2023 and the contours of many constituencies have changed, both sides are in new waters. The two-day “no-campaign” period will start with the sound of silence, leaving the destiny of the 126 seats in Assam to its 2.49 crore voters.
Also Read