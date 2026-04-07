ETV Bharat / state

Assam Assembly Elections 2026: 48-Hour Silence Period Begins; Key Constituencies, Candidates, Security - Read All Details Here

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dances during an election campaign in support of BJP candidate Jitu Goswami from Barhampur constituency ahead of the state Assembly elections, in Nagaon, Assam ( PTI )

Guwahati: Amid an expected high-decibel political showdown, election fever has gripped Assam, marked by factors such as shifting loyalties and emerging fault lines that characterise the election in the north-eastern state with 2.49 crore voters.

As per the scheduled date of poll voting on April 9, 2026, for 126 seats in the Assembly election, there is a high stake contest between the BJP-led coalition government in power, the NDA, and the opposition alliance, the Asom Sonmiloto Morcha (ASM), led by the Congress and which is leading the way in raising emotive issues like ill treatment against minorities and displacement of the indigenous tribes and the charges of corruption against ruling party leaders.

From the tea gardens of Upper Assam to the river islands of western Assam, politics is an arena of loyalties that shift and ethnicity that rises along with the issue of "indigenous identity" versus "continuity of development".

The battlefield: Key constituencies and heavyweights

In the suburb of Guwahati Metropolitan City’s No. 33 Dispur constituency, things have taken a surprising turn as the BJP has nominated a renegade Congressman, Pradyut Bordoloi, which has come as an unexpected setback for the Opposition party. While this is going on in the city, the fight over Guwahati Central (No. 36) has become interesting as Asom Jatiya Parishad’s Gen Z candidate Kunki Choudhury is contesting against BJP candidate Vijay Gupta, who is being called a "non-Assamese" despite efforts by his team to debunk this label.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated during a public meeting ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, in Barpeta, Assam (PTI)

In contrast, No. 37 Jalukbari continues to be the nerve centre of the political arena in Assam, with the BJP’s chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gunning for an unprecedented seventh consecutive term. It seems like the Bodoland region has been witness to many internal squabbles lately. In the ST seat of No. 02 Dotoma, there will be a "brother-versus-brother" contest between BPF’s Rabiram Narzary and UPPL’s Raju Kumar Narzary.

The same type of ethnic fight between different groups has brought us to No. 03 Kokrajhar, where the race between BPF candidate Sewli Mohilary and UPPL candidate Lawrence Islary is turning out to be a very hard-fought battle.

To the west at No. 16 Abhyapuri, the BJP is making attempts to regain its lost position by running former AGP MLA Bhupen Rai against Congress candidate Pradip Sarkar mere days after he switched sides to support the BJP.

Meanwhile, No. 17 Srijangram is shaping up to be a volatile triangular contest among Congress candidate Nurul Islam, AIUDF candidate Rejaul Korim Sarkar and AGP candidate Sahidul Haque—each representing the divided mandate of lower Assam’s riverine belt.

People gather during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, in Barpeta, Assam (PTI)

Meanwhile, strategic alliances continue to be tested heavily in places such as No. 18 Bongaigaon, where the AGP has nominated Deeptimoyee Choudhury (wife of veteran MP Phani Bhushan Choudhury).

However, there is also an Independent candidate, Chakradhar Das (BJP rebel who was denied a ticket because of alliance compulsions), whose arrival has the potential to be the decisive spoiler candidate. No. 25 Pakabetbari, a completely new constituency post-delimitation, remains unpredictable and features a three-way race among Congress’s Jakir Hussain Sikdar, AIUDF’s Minakshi Rahaman, and AGP’s Tara Prasad Das.

Nearby at No. 27 Chamaria, prestige is at stake for Congress due to its heavyweight candidate, Rekibuddin Ahmed, contesting from this area.

Similar contestation by ethnicity exists in No. 03 Kokrajhar, where Sewli Mohilary of BPF is pitted against Lawrence Islary of UPPL. To the west, in No. 16 Abhayapuri, the BJP has taken the bold decision to oppose Congress’s Pradip Sarkar through Bhupen Rai, an ex-MLA of AGP who defected from AGP only two days prior to the declaration of the party tickets.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with artists during a campaign ahead of the Assam Assembly election, in Golaghat, Assam (PTI)

17 Srijangram is geared up for what promises to be a highly competitive three-way triangular battle among Nurul Islam (Congress), Rejaul Korim Sarkar (AIUDF), and Sahidul Haque (AGP). Alliances have faced their toughest scrutiny yet in constituencies such as No. 18 Bongaigaon, where the AGP nominee is Deeptimoyee Choudhury, the wife of the seasoned member of parliament Phani Bhushan Choudhury.