ETV Bharat / state

Udalguri Assembly Constituency Result 2026: Tough Fight Among BPF, UPPL, Congress

Udalguri: Udalguri is one of those assembly constituencies in Assam reserved for the Scheduled Caste community, which forms 1.5 percent of the population here.

Part of the Udalguri district of Assam, the assembly constituency has a total of 1,69,206 electorate according to the Election Commission of India figures. These include 83,741 men and 85,464 women.

In its electoral history, Udalguri has been mostly held by Independents and Congress party. Rihon Daimary has been the longest serving legislator on the Udalguri seat of Assam. Daimary, who won the seat as an Independent in the 2001 and 2006 assembly elections, retained the traditional bastion again in 2011 and 2016 state polls as the candidate of the Bodoland People's Front.