ETV Bharat / state

Tamulpur Assembly Constituency Result 2026: UPPL, Congress Fight For Legacy As BJP Seeks Maiden Berth

Tamulpur: Tamulpur is a Scheduled Tribe reserved constituency located in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of Assam. It is one of the 11 segments of the Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency of Assam. Established in 1978, Tamulpur has traditionally been held by the Independent candidates, who have won the maximum of five terms.

According to the 2011 census figures, Scheduled Tribes formed the majority block in the Tamulpur assembly constituency accounting for 28.60 per cent of voters followed by Scheduled Castes members, who form 12.06 per cent of the electorate.

In the 2026 assembly election, Tamulpur assembly constituency is witnessing the major contest among the candidates of the BJP, Congress and UPPL. The Congress has fielded Rafie Daimary while the BJP Biswajit Daimary. Pramod Boro is the UPPL candidate in the fray from the seat.