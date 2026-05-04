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Assam Election 2026: MLA Akhil Gogoi Eyes Second Term In Sibsagar; Counting To Begin Shortly

The voter base in Sibsagar includes the Ahom Community, tea-tribe workers and an urban middle class.

FILE-Sibsagar MLA and Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi
FILE-Sibsagar MLA and Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 4, 2026 at 2:01 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Sibsagar: Assam's Sibsagar constituency is currently under fierce fight as incumbent MLA Akhil Gogoi (Raijor Dal) is eyeing a second term, defending against Kushal Dowari of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prodip Hazarika of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). The voter base in Sibsagar includes the Ahom Community, tea-tribe workers and an urban middle class.

The presence of a regional alliance candidate made the race a more complicated and closely watched triangular fight. Gogoi has been a member of the Assam Legislative Assembly from Sibsagar since 2021. His campaign for the 2026 election focused on protecting the identity of the indigenous people and his strong opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Meanwhile, the BJP countered this by promising to turn Sibsagar into a world-class heritage city and highlighting new bridges and medical colleges in the region.

Sibsagar is the symbolic capital of the Ahom community; the results here are seen as a test of whether voters prefer local regional leaders or the national development agenda of the ruling party. Voting for the Assam Legislative Assembly took place in a single phase on April 9 across 31,490 polling stations. There are a total of 722 candidates, including 59 women, in the fray.

Also Read:

  1. Assam Elections: NDA Ally AGP Gains Edge In Barpeta After Congress Candidate's Nomination Rejected
  2. BJP To Contest In 89 Assembly Seats In Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

TAGGED:

ASSAM ELECTION 2026
ASSAM ELECTION 2026 RESULTS
SIVASAGAR CONSTITUENCY RESULTS
ASSAM POLLS RESULTS
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2026

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