ETV Bharat / state

Assam Election 2026: MLA Akhil Gogoi Eyes Second Term In Sibsagar; Counting To Begin Shortly

Sibsagar: Assam's Sibsagar constituency is currently under fierce fight as incumbent MLA Akhil Gogoi (Raijor Dal) is eyeing a second term, defending against Kushal Dowari of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prodip Hazarika of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). The voter base in Sibsagar includes the Ahom Community, tea-tribe workers and an urban middle class.

The presence of a regional alliance candidate made the race a more complicated and closely watched triangular fight. Gogoi has been a member of the Assam Legislative Assembly from Sibsagar since 2021. His campaign for the 2026 election focused on protecting the identity of the indigenous people and his strong opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Meanwhile, the BJP countered this by promising to turn Sibsagar into a world-class heritage city and highlighting new bridges and medical colleges in the region.