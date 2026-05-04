ETV Bharat / state

Assam Election 2026: Counting To Decide The Final Winner In Sarupathar Constituency

Golaghat: Sarupathar Assembly constituency is one of the 126 assembly constituencies of the Assam Legislative Assembly and also one of the largest constituencies in the state, located in the Dhansiri subdivision. It is a very diverse area where people from many different communities live together.

The main fight is between the current MLA Biswajit Phukan from the BJP and Jiban Chutia from the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP). Another candidate in the race is Sahil Munda from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

The campaign here was mostly about land rights and the safety of people living near the Nagaland border. Many voters in the "B" and "C" sectors are still waiting for permanent land titles (pattas), which were a major talking point during the rallies.