Assam Election 2026: Counting To Decide The Final Winner In Sarupathar Constituency
As counting is about to begin, we will see if voters have chosen to stick with the ruling party or go with new regional voice.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 2:00 AM IST
Golaghat: Sarupathar Assembly constituency is one of the 126 assembly constituencies of the Assam Legislative Assembly and also one of the largest constituencies in the state, located in the Dhansiri subdivision. It is a very diverse area where people from many different communities live together.
The main fight is between the current MLA Biswajit Phukan from the BJP and Jiban Chutia from the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP). Another candidate in the race is Sahil Munda from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).
The campaign here was mostly about land rights and the safety of people living near the Nagaland border. Many voters in the "B" and "C" sectors are still waiting for permanent land titles (pattas), which were a major talking point during the rallies.
Voting for the Assam Legislative Assembly took place in a single phase on April 9 across 31,490 polling stations. The voter turnout in Sarupathar was quite high, reaching around 83%. As the counting is about to begin, we will see if the voters have chosen to stick with the ruling party or go with a new regional voice.
Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel had said that two additional CAPF companies will be kept on static duty. On the other hand, 93 companies of state armed police have already been deployed in the districts, he said.