ETV Bharat / state

Assam Election 2026: World's Largest River Island Majuli Awaits Results

Majuli: Majuli is the world's largest river island, situated in the Brahmaputra River in Assam and a reserved seat for the Scheduled Tribes (ST). Key Candidates in the fray are Bhuban Gam of BJP, Indraneel Pegu of INC, and Bhaity Richong of Socialist Unity Centre of India Communist (SUCI(C)). The voter base here is predominantly rural, with a high population of Mising community members.

Bhuban Gam of the BJP is the current MLA, elected in the 2022 by-election after Sarbananda Sonowal resigned for the Rajya Sabha. In the 2022 by-election, Bhuban Gam won with 67,242 votes (69.86per cent share), defeating AJP's Chittaranjan Basumatary (25,101 votes, 26.08per cent) by 42,141 votes.

BJP's campaign this year highlighted the progress of the Jorhat-Majauli bridge and the "Nirmal Majauli" initiative. BJP has had a stronghold over the constituency since 2016. The opposition, however, raised concerns about the slow pace of permanent solutions for flood and erosion, a perennial threat to the island's existence.