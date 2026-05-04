Assam Election 2026: Counting To Begin Shortly In Jorhat Constituency; BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami Vs Congress's Gaurav Gogoi
Gourav Gogoi, a three-time Lok Sabha MP, is making a debut in the state assembly elections, making it one of the most-watched seats in state.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 2:01 AM IST
Jorhat: The primary contest in Jorhat constituency for the Assam Assembly election 2026 is a high-profile battle between the ruling BJP and the Congress-led opposition alliance. The sitting MLA, Hitendra Nath Goswami from the BJP and state Congress President Gaurav Gogoi are engaged in a direct contest. Other candidates in the fray are Pranab Priyankush Dutta of AAP, Hemanta Kumar Pegu of SUCI-C.
Jorhat constituency covers a broad area across the districts of Charaideo, Jorhat, Majuli, and Sivsagar. Gourav Gogoi, a three-time Lok Sabha MP, is making a debut in the state assembly elections, making it one of the most-watched seats in the state.
Voting for the Assam Legislative Assembly took place in a single phase on April 9 across 31,490 polling stations. The results will be announced on May 4, 2026. A record 85.96 per cent of Assam's 2.51 crore electorate exercised their franchise across 126 seats on April 9. This marked the highest voter turnout in the state's history, surpassing the previous high of 84.67 per cent recorded in 2016.
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