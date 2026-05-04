ETV Bharat / state

Assam Election 2026: Counting To Begin Shortly In Jorhat Constituency; BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami Vs Congress's Gaurav Gogoi

Jorhat: The primary contest in Jorhat constituency for the Assam Assembly election 2026 is a high-profile battle between the ruling BJP and the Congress-led opposition alliance. The sitting MLA, Hitendra Nath Goswami from the BJP and state Congress President Gaurav Gogoi are engaged in a direct contest. Other candidates in the fray are Pranab Priyankush Dutta of AAP, Hemanta Kumar Pegu of SUCI-C.

Jorhat constituency covers a broad area across the districts of Charaideo, Jorhat, Majuli, and Sivsagar. Gourav Gogoi, a three-time Lok Sabha MP, is making a debut in the state assembly elections, making it one of the most-watched seats in the state.