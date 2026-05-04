ETV Bharat / state

Assam Polls 2026: Diphu Assembly Constituency Awaits State Election Results

FILE- Women voters show their ink marked finger after casting their vote for the Assam Legislative Assembly elections, in Guwahati. ( ANI )

Karbi Anglong: The Diphu constituency, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST), is one of the most-watched seats in the hill districts. As counting is yet to start, everyone is waiting to see who will lead this important part of Karbi Anglong.

The main battle is between Bidya Sing Engleng from the BJP and the veteran leader J I Kathar, who is contesting as an Independent with the support of several regional groups. Another candidate is Rabindra Rongpi.

The main issue in this election is the demand for a separate autonomous state and more power for the local tribal councils. The BJP promised peace and money they have brought to the hills, while the opposition focused on tribal identity and self-rule.