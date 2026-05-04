Assam Polls 2026: Diphu Assembly Constituency Awaits State Election Results
The BJP promised peace and money they have brought to the hills, while the opposition focused on tribal identity and self-rule.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 2:01 AM IST
Karbi Anglong: The Diphu constituency, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST), is one of the most-watched seats in the hill districts. As counting is yet to start, everyone is waiting to see who will lead this important part of Karbi Anglong.
The main battle is between Bidya Sing Engleng from the BJP and the veteran leader J I Kathar, who is contesting as an Independent with the support of several regional groups. Another candidate is Rabindra Rongpi.
The main issue in this election is the demand for a separate autonomous state and more power for the local tribal councils. The BJP promised peace and money they have brought to the hills, while the opposition focused on tribal identity and self-rule.
Voting for the Assam Legislative Assembly took place in a single phase on April 9 across 31,490 polling stations. The voter turnout in Diphu was recorded at approximately 78%. While this was slightly lower than in the plains, it still reflects a strong interest in the political future of the hill areas.
Twenty-five companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed to guard the counting centres and the strongrooms, housing the electronic voting machines (EVMs). The authorities will deploy 800 more unarmed police personnel to move the EVMs from strongrooms to the counting centres.
Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel had said that two additional CAPF companies will be kept on static duty. On the other hand, 93 companies of state armed police have already been deployed in the districts, he said. The support of 85 Assault Groups has also been sought on the counting day to deal with any untoward incident. Polling in the state was held on April 9, with 85.96 per cent of the over 2.50 crore electorate exercising their franchise.