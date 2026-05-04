ETV Bharat / state

Assam Election 2026: Result Awaited For SC Reserved Dergaon Constituency; Counting To Begin Shortly

Golaghat: All eyes are on the Dergaon assembly seat as the counting day on May 4 approaches. This seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidates and is located in the Golaghat district, known for its farming and small tea gardens.

The main fight is between Mridul Kumar Dutta of the BJP and Sagorika Bora from the Congress. Sagorika Bora, who is involved in the tea leaves business, has been a strong candidate for the opposition.

The race also includes Pulin Gogoi from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). This seat is a major test for the BJP to see if it can hold onto its support in the rural SC belt. Polling in the state was held on April 9, with 85.96 per cent of the over 2.50 crore electorate exercising their franchise.