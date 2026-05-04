Assam Election 2026: Result Awaited For SC Reserved Dergaon Constituency; Counting To Begin Shortly
During the election campaign, the BJP highlighted the benefits of the "Kishan Credit Card" and rural road projects.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 2:00 AM IST
Golaghat: All eyes are on the Dergaon assembly seat as the counting day on May 4 approaches. This seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidates and is located in the Golaghat district, known for its farming and small tea gardens.
The main fight is between Mridul Kumar Dutta of the BJP and Sagorika Bora from the Congress. Sagorika Bora, who is involved in the tea leaves business, has been a strong candidate for the opposition.
The race also includes Pulin Gogoi from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). This seat is a major test for the BJP to see if it can hold onto its support in the rural SC belt. Polling in the state was held on April 9, with 85.96 per cent of the over 2.50 crore electorate exercising their franchise.
During the election campaign, the BJP highlighted the benefits of the "Kishan Credit Card" and rural road projects. Meanwhile, Congress candidate Sagarika Bora campaigned heavily among women voters, promising enhanced financial assistance through the "Mahila Samridhi schemes." There are a total of 722 candidates, including 59 women, in the fray fighting to gain power in Assam.
Twenty-five companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed to guard the counting centres and the strongrooms, housing the electronic voting machines (EVMs). The authorities will deploy 800 more unarmed police personnel to move the EVMs from strongrooms to the counting centres.
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