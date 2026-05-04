ETV Bharat / state

Assam Election 2026: BJP's Rupjyoti Kurmi Battles To Hold Mariani's Seat

Jorhat: Mariani constituency is one of the most important seats in Upper Assam, mainly because of its strategic location, as it houses a large tea-garden population and lies near the Nagaland border.

The main fight is between the sitting MLA Rupjyoti Kumar, who is contesting on a BJP ticket, and Gyanashree Bora from the Raijor Dal. Rupjyoti Kurmi, a five-time MLA, is trying to prove he can still win after switching from the Congress party to the BJP.

Bora has been campaigning hard on local issues and labour rights. Other candidates in the race include Paresh Bora from TMC, and 2 independents, Bijay Manjani and Siddhartha Bora. Voting for the Assam Legislative Assembly took place in a single phase on April 9 across 31,490 polling stations. Voter turnout on polling day in the constituency was high, with an estimated 85 per cent.