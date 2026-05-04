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Assam Election 2026: BJP's Rupjyoti Kurmi Battles To Hold Mariani's Seat

The main fight is between the sitting MLA Rupjyoti Kumar, who is contesting on a BJP ticket, and Gyanashree Bora from the Raijor Dal.

FILE - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rupjyoti Kurmi
FILE - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rupjyoti Kurmi (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 4, 2026 at 2:00 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Jorhat: Mariani constituency is one of the most important seats in Upper Assam, mainly because of its strategic location, as it houses a large tea-garden population and lies near the Nagaland border.

The main fight is between the sitting MLA Rupjyoti Kumar, who is contesting on a BJP ticket, and Gyanashree Bora from the Raijor Dal. Rupjyoti Kurmi, a five-time MLA, is trying to prove he can still win after switching from the Congress party to the BJP.

Bora has been campaigning hard on local issues and labour rights. Other candidates in the race include Paresh Bora from TMC, and 2 independents, Bijay Manjani and Siddhartha Bora. Voting for the Assam Legislative Assembly took place in a single phase on April 9 across 31,490 polling stations. Voter turnout on polling day in the constituency was high, with an estimated 85 per cent.

Twenty-five companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed to guard the counting centres and the strongrooms, housing the electronic voting machines (EVMs). The authorities will deploy 800 more unarmed police personnel to move the EVMs from strongrooms to the counting centres.

Also Read:

  1. Assam Tea Workers Celebrate Labour Day By Worshipping Tea Plants
  2. Experts Predict Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF's Rout In Kerala, TMC To Retain Government In Bengal, BJP In Assam

TAGGED:

ASSAM ELECTION 2026
ASSAM ELECTION RESULTS
MARIANI CONSTITUENCY RESULTS
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2026

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