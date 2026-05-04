ETV Bharat / state

Assam Election 2026: Counting To Begin In Chabua-Lahowal Constituency Shortly; Direct Fight Between BJP And Congress

District administration distributes election materials to the officials from the Dibrugarh Polytechnic ahead of Assam elections, in Dibrugarh on Wednesday. ( ANI )

Dibrugarh: Chabua-Lahowal is one of the vital constituencies among 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly, created as a new seat in the 2023 delimitation exercise. It is located in the Dirbugh district in Upper Assam, home to a large population of tea garden workers whose votes often decide the winner. The contest is primarily between the BJP's Bionod Hazarika and the Congress's Pranjal Ghatowar.

The constituency falls under the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha segment. The main political parties in Assam include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM).

Voting for the Assam Legislative Assembly took place in a single phase on April 9 across 31,490 polling stations. There are a total of 722 candidates, including 59 women, in the fray, which is largely witnessing a direct contest between the BJP-led ruling coalition and the opposition bloc helmed by the Congress.