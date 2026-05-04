ETV Bharat / state

Rangia Assembly Election 2026 Results: BJP's Bhabesh Kalita Eyes Hat Trick As Congress Banks On Anti-Incumbency

Rangia: Rangia is a general reserved seat in the Kamrup district of Assam and falls under the Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency. Traditionally, the seat has been held mostly by the Indian National Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist). However, BJP candidate Bhabesh Kalita has been winning the seat back to back in the last two assembly polls.

Kalita won the seat comprehensively in 2021 by polling 84,844 votes accounting for an overwhelming 52.11 per cent share by a 20,220-vote margin over CPI(M)'s Bhagaban Dev Misra, who polled 64,624 votes, (39.69 per cent). The Asom Gana Parishad's Dr Babulal Sahariah polled 3,560 votes in the 2021 election accounting for a 2 percent vote share.