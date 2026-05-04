ETV Bharat / state

Pakabetbari Assembly Constituency Results: Newly Carved Out Constituency Awaits First MLA

Polling officials seal Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) after completion of voting during the Assam Legislative Assembly elections 2026 in Guwahati ( IANS )

Pakabetbari: Carved out through the 2023 delimitation exercise, Pakabetbari went to maiden assembly election in 2026.

Geographically located in the Nalbari-Barpeta region of lower Assam, Pakabetbari falls under the Barpeta Lok Sabha segment of Assam.

In the 2026 maiden assembly polls for Pakabetbari, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) have fielded their respective candidates.