Pakabetbari Assembly Constituency Results: Newly Carved Out Constituency Awaits First MLA
The Pakabetbari assembly constituency was carved through the 2023 delimitation exercise and has no election history.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 12:42 AM IST
Pakabetbari: Carved out through the 2023 delimitation exercise, Pakabetbari went to maiden assembly election in 2026.
Geographically located in the Nalbari-Barpeta region of lower Assam, Pakabetbari falls under the Barpeta Lok Sabha segment of Assam.
In the 2026 maiden assembly polls for Pakabetbari, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) have fielded their respective candidates.
The Congress, which has fielded Jakir Hussain Sikdar — the winning candidate from Sarukhetri assembly election in 2021 with 77,045 vote margin—seems to have an edge against BJP candidate Dr Tara Prasad Das.
The BJP has forged an alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) for the 2026 assembly election. The Congress on the other hand is in alliance with the Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), and Left parties.
While the newly carved out Pakabetbari assembly constituency has no election history, it participated in the polling exercise in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as a segment of the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency. The Congress candidate led against the AGP by a landslide margin of 149,986 votes in the Pakabetbari segment securing 175,341 votes against AGP's 25,355 votes while the CPM candidate polled 22,157 votes in the segment.
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