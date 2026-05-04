ETV Bharat / state

Nalbari Assembly Constituency Results 2026: BJP's Jayanta Malla Baruah Seeks Re-election; Congress Aims For Comeback

Nalbari: Nalbari, the number 59 is one of the 126 assembly constituencies in Assam. It is in Nalbari district and falls under the Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency has traditionally been held by the Indian National Congress, Independents and the Asom Gana Parishad. However, in recent years, Nalbari has evolved as a bastion of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the saffron party candidates emerging victorious in the 2016 and 2021 assembly polls.

In the 2021 assembly election, BJP candidate Jayanta Malla Baruah won against INC's Pradyut Kumar Bhuyan by a comprehensive margin of over 49,000 votes. Baruah polled 106,190 votes accounting for a formidable 59 per cent vote share while Bhuyan polled 56,733 votes accounting for 31 per cent of the total vote share.