Nalbari Assembly Constituency Results 2026: BJP's Jayanta Malla Baruah Seeks Re-election; Congress Aims For Comeback
The constituency is witnessing the major contest between BJP's Jayanta Malla Baruah and Congress candidate Ashok Sarma.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 1:59 AM IST
Nalbari: Nalbari, the number 59 is one of the 126 assembly constituencies in Assam. It is in Nalbari district and falls under the Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency has traditionally been held by the Indian National Congress, Independents and the Asom Gana Parishad. However, in recent years, Nalbari has evolved as a bastion of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the saffron party candidates emerging victorious in the 2016 and 2021 assembly polls.
In the 2021 assembly election, BJP candidate Jayanta Malla Baruah won against INC's Pradyut Kumar Bhuyan by a comprehensive margin of over 49,000 votes. Baruah polled 106,190 votes accounting for a formidable 59 per cent vote share while Bhuyan polled 56,733 votes accounting for 31 per cent of the total vote share.
The BJP's victory on the seat in the 2016 assembly election was even more comprehensive when party Ashok Sarma defeated Congress candidate Pradyut Kumar Bhuyan by polling 99,131 votes accounting for over 62 percent of the vote share. Bhuyan had polled 46,087 accounting for under 30 percent vote share.
In the 2026 assembly election, the BJP retained Jayanta Malla Baruah on the Nalbari seat while the Congress has fielded Ashok Kumar Sarma.