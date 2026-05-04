Dalgaon Assembly Constituency Result 2026: Triangular Contest Among, BJP, RD, AIUDF
The Dalgaon assembly constituency of Assam is a predominantly Muslim seat and has been traditionally dominated by the Congress candidates.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 1:31 AM IST
Dalgaon: Dalgaon is a general reserved seat and one of the 126 assembly constituencies in Assam with predominantly Muslim population. It is one of the 11 segments of the Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency (erstwhile Mangaldai).
After its establishment in 1957, Dalgaonm, which has gone to the Assembly elections 14 times, has been dominated by the Congress party, which has registered eight victories. After the Congress, Independents have registered three wins, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) two and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has held one term on the Dalgaon constituency.
In the 2026 assembly election, the Raijor Dal has fielded Ajijur Rahman as its candidate opposite BJP's Krishna Saha. The AIUDF, which won the 2021 elections as an ally of the Congress party, has fielded its sitting MLA, Mazibur Rahman from the seat.