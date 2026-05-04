ETV Bharat / state

Dalgaon Assembly Constituency Result 2026: Triangular Contest Among, BJP, RD, AIUDF

Dalgaon: Dalgaon is a general reserved seat and one of the 126 assembly constituencies in Assam with predominantly Muslim population. It is one of the 11 segments of the Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency (erstwhile Mangaldai).

After its establishment in 1957, Dalgaonm, which has gone to the Assembly elections 14 times, has been dominated by the Congress party, which has registered eight victories. After the Congress, Independents have registered three wins, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) two and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has held one term on the Dalgaon constituency.