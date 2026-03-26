ETV Bharat / state

Assam Elections: NDA Ally AGP Gains Edge In Barpeta After Congress Candidate's Nomination Rejected

Barpeta: In a significant political development before the Assembly elections in Assam, NDA ally Asom Gana Parish (AGP) has gained a clear edge in the Barpeta constituency following rejection of Congress candidate Mahananda Sarkar's nomination papers during scrutiny.

The Assam Assembly elections are scheduled for April 9, but the Congress has already suffered a blow in Barpeta, where the rejection of Sarkar's nomination has paved the way for AGP candidate Dipak Kumar Das, an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), to gain a clear edge.

The nomination filing process concluded on March 23, followed by scrutiny conducted by officials at the Deputy Commissioner's office on March 24 and 25. During scrutiny, discrepancies were found in Form-A submitted by the Congress candidate. Authorities provided Sarkar an opportunity to rectify the errors by March 25.