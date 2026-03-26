Assam Elections: NDA Ally AGP Gains Edge In Barpeta After Congress Candidate's Nomination Rejected
In a major embarrassment for Congress, party candidate Mahananda Sarkar's nomination papers in the Barpeta constituency were rejected during scrutiny, reports Bapkan Das.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
Barpeta: In a significant political development before the Assembly elections in Assam, NDA ally Asom Gana Parish (AGP) has gained a clear edge in the Barpeta constituency following rejection of Congress candidate Mahananda Sarkar's nomination papers during scrutiny.
The Assam Assembly elections are scheduled for April 9, but the Congress has already suffered a blow in Barpeta, where the rejection of Sarkar's nomination has paved the way for AGP candidate Dipak Kumar Das, an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), to gain a clear edge.
The nomination filing process concluded on March 23, followed by scrutiny conducted by officials at the Deputy Commissioner's office on March 24 and 25. During scrutiny, discrepancies were found in Form-A submitted by the Congress candidate. Authorities provided Sarkar an opportunity to rectify the errors by March 25.
However, he failed to submit the required corrected documents within the stipulated time. After a final hearing at the Barpeta Deputy Commissioner’s office, officials confirmed the cancellation of his candidature due to the unresolved discrepancies.
With the Congress candidate out of the race, celebrations erupted at the AGP party office in Barpeta, as party workers viewed the development as a near-certain victory. AGP’s Dipak Kumar Das now stands as the only major party candidate in the constituency.
Although polling will still take place on April 9, the contest in Barpeta is now largely reduced to a fight between the NDA-backed AGP candidate and a few independent contenders, making the electoral battle significantly one-sided.