ETV Bharat / state

Chamaria Assembly Election 2026 Results: Bilateral Contest Between BJP And Congress In Inaugural Polls

Workers carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) devices, and election materials after collecting them from a distribution centre on the eve of the Assam Legislative Assembly elections in Tezpur ( ANI )

Chamaria: Like Pakabetbari, the Chamaria assembly constituency in Assam was also carved out through the 2023 delimitation and awaits its first elected representative.

Located in the Barpeta-Bajali belt of lower Assam, Chamaria constituency falls under the Barpeta Lok Sabha segment of the state and mostly comprises rural, agrarian communities. The main political parties in the fray are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM).

While the Chamaria assembly constituency has no electoral history, the Barpeta belt saw mixed results for the Congress, AIUDF, and BJP in the 2021 assembly election.