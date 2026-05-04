Chamaria Assembly Election 2026 Results: Bilateral Contest Between BJP And Congress In Inaugural Polls
The Chamaria assembly constituency under the Barpeta Lok Sabha segment was carved out in the 2023 delimitation.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 1:09 AM IST
Chamaria: Like Pakabetbari, the Chamaria assembly constituency in Assam was also carved out through the 2023 delimitation and awaits its first elected representative.
Located in the Barpeta-Bajali belt of lower Assam, Chamaria constituency falls under the Barpeta Lok Sabha segment of the state and mostly comprises rural, agrarian communities. The main political parties in the fray are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM).
While the Chamaria assembly constituency has no electoral history, the Barpeta belt saw mixed results for the Congress, AIUDF, and BJP in the 2021 assembly election.
The Sarukhetri segment witnessed Congress' Jakir Hussain Sikdar leading with 77,045 votes, while BJP held Patacharkuchi segment.
In the 2026, Chamaria is witnessing a bilateral contest between the BJP candidate Md. Nurul Islam and Congress candidate Rekibuddin Ahmed for the inaugural contest.
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