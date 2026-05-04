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Chamaria Assembly Election 2026 Results: Bilateral Contest Between BJP And Congress In Inaugural Polls

The Chamaria assembly constituency under the Barpeta Lok Sabha segment was carved out in the 2023 delimitation.

Workers carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) devices, and election materials after collecting them from a distribution centre on the eve of the Assam Legislative Assembly elections in Tezpur
Workers carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) devices, and election materials after collecting them from a distribution centre on the eve of the Assam Legislative Assembly elections in Tezpur (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 4, 2026 at 1:09 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Chamaria: Like Pakabetbari, the Chamaria assembly constituency in Assam was also carved out through the 2023 delimitation and awaits its first elected representative.

Located in the Barpeta-Bajali belt of lower Assam, Chamaria constituency falls under the Barpeta Lok Sabha segment of the state and mostly comprises rural, agrarian communities. The main political parties in the fray are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM).

While the Chamaria assembly constituency has no electoral history, the Barpeta belt saw mixed results for the Congress, AIUDF, and BJP in the 2021 assembly election.

The Sarukhetri segment witnessed Congress' Jakir Hussain Sikdar leading with 77,045 votes, while BJP held Patacharkuchi segment.

In the 2026, Chamaria is witnessing a bilateral contest between the BJP candidate Md. Nurul Islam and Congress candidate Rekibuddin Ahmed for the inaugural contest.

Read More:

  1. Exit Polls 2026: Setback Likely For TMC In Bengal, DMK May Hold Tamil Nadu, BJP Strong In Assam, UDF Eyes Comeback In Kerala
  2. Experts Predict Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF's Rout In Kerala, TMC To Retain Government In Bengal, BJP In Assam

TAGGED:

CHAMARIA
ASSAM ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2026
CHAMARIA ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY
ASSAM ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULT

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