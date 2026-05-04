Bongaigaon Assembly Constituency Election Result 2026: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly In AGP Bastion
The Bongaigaon assembly constituency has been a bastion of the Asom Gana Parishad where Phani Bhusan Choudhury hold a record of winning nine consecutive terms.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 1:01 AM IST
Bongaigaon: A general constituency, Bongaigaon assembly constituency in Assam has been a bastion of the Asom Gana Parishad(AGP), an NDA alliance.
AGP's Phani Bhusan Choudhury holds a record of nine consecutive terms from the seat. In the 2021 assembly polls, Phani Bhusan Choudhury won the seat by defeating Shankar Prasad Ray of the Indian National Congress (INC) by a margin of 38,167 votes.
In 2024, Phani vacated the seat due to his candidature for the Lok Sabha election. The AGP fielded his wife Diptimayee Choudhury for the bypolls held in November 2024. Choudhary, who polled 74,734 votes, won the by-election with a margin of 35,164 votes against her nearest rival and Congress candidate Brajenjit Singha, who got 39,570 votes. Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) candidate Mritunjay Rabha was the second runner-up with 1,345 votes.
In the 2026 election, Bongaigaon is witnessing a direct contest between Diptimayee and Congress leader Girish Baruah. Socialist Unity Centre of India's (Communist) candidate Pranita Barman is also in the fray.
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