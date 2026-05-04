ETV Bharat / state

Bongaigaon Assembly Constituency Election Result 2026: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly In AGP Bastion

NDA candidate from Bongaigaon constituency, Deeptimoyee Choudhury (Asom Gana Parishad -Party) files her nomination papers for Assam by-election in the presence of AGP President Atul Bora, in Bongaigaon ( ANI )

Bongaigaon: A general constituency, Bongaigaon assembly constituency in Assam has been a bastion of the Asom Gana Parishad(AGP), an NDA alliance. AGP's Phani Bhusan Choudhury holds a record of nine consecutive terms from the seat. In the 2021 assembly polls, Phani Bhusan Choudhury won the seat by defeating Shankar Prasad Ray of the Indian National Congress (INC) by a margin of 38,167 votes.