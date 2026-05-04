ETV Bharat / state

Baksa Assembly Constituency Results 2026: ST Reserved Seat Awaits First MLA

Baksa: Baksa is one of those unique constituencies in Assam carved through the delimitation exercise in 2023 and reserved fro the Scheduled Tribe caste. It went to the inaugural assembly election 2026 on April 9.

Located in Baksa district, Baksa assembly constituency falls under the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha segment of Assam. The constituency mostly includes the tribal-dominated rural areas of the Bodoland area.