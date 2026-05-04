Baksa Assembly Constituency Results 2026: ST Reserved Seat Awaits First MLA
Baksa was carved through the 2023 delimitation and has been reserved for the Scheduled Tribe caste.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 2:00 AM IST
Baksa: Baksa is one of those unique constituencies in Assam carved through the delimitation exercise in 2023 and reserved fro the Scheduled Tribe caste. It went to the inaugural assembly election 2026 on April 9.
Located in Baksa district, Baksa assembly constituency falls under the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha segment of Assam. The constituency mostly includes the tribal-dominated rural areas of the Bodoland area.
In the inaugural assembly polls 2026 for the Baksa constituency, the main contest is among the candidates from the the Bharatiya Janata Party-Bodoland People's Front, Congress and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).
While the Baksa assembly constituency has no electoral history, in the 2021 assembly election, the adjacent Chapaguri (ST) seat was won by UPPL's Urkhao Brahma with 61,804 votes and the Tamulpur (ST) seat by UPPL's Jolen Daimary by a margin of 57,059 votes. In 2026, BJP-BPF alliance has fielded Maneswar Brahma while Congress fielded Jagadish Madahi.