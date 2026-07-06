ETV Bharat / state

Assam Assembly Budget Session: Opposition Walks Out, BJP Says Pro-People Govt

Congress MLAs stage a protest against the electricity tariff hike on the opening day of the Budget Session of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly in Guwahati, Assam, on Monday, July 6 ( IANS )

Guwahati: The 16th Assam Assembly's first budget session kicked off on Monday and finance minister Jayanta Malla Barua is set to present the full budget of the newly formed government on Friday (July 10).

First-time BJP MLA Habbey Teron was unanimously elected as the Deputy Speaker of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly. Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass announced that there were three nominations in favour of Teron, and no one contested against him.

"As there is no other nomination, I declare Dr Habbey Teron as the Deputy Speaker of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly," he added.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Teron on the occasion in his X handle. "A son of our hills, I am confident he will discharge his responsibilities with sincerity and uphold the finest traditions of the House.

Assam Cabinet Minister Bimal Borah said, "The Budget Session started today. All Business of the House was discussed. The Budget will reflect the promises made by the BJP in its poll manifesto. There are a lot of expectations from the Assam government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma. The public has given us a mandate to take the state forward."

Speaking on the Budget session, Cabinet Minister Biswajit Daimary said, "I hope whatever our needs are, the budget will definitely come in a way that we can work to fulfil them because this government works for Assam, for the people of Assam."

Meanwhile, the entire Opposition bench, comprising Congress, AIUDF, Raijor Dal and TMC, staged a walkout after three adjournment motions on varied topics were rejected by the Speaker.

On the first day of the Budget Session, Leader of the Opposition and Congress MLA Wajed Ali Choudhury raised an adjournment motion on irregular electricity connection. "In this extreme summer, people are suffering due to frequent power cuts. There is no power supply 24x7 as claimed by the government. This is an urgent situation, requiring a detailed discussion by leaving aside other works," he added.