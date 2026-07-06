Assam Assembly Budget Session: Opposition Walks Out, BJP Says Pro-People Govt
Opposition MLAs staged a walkout after three adjournment motions, two by Congress and one by Raijor Dal, was rejected by the Speaker.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 7:50 PM IST
Guwahati: The 16th Assam Assembly's first budget session kicked off on Monday and finance minister Jayanta Malla Barua is set to present the full budget of the newly formed government on Friday (July 10).
First-time BJP MLA Habbey Teron was unanimously elected as the Deputy Speaker of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly. Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass announced that there were three nominations in favour of Teron, and no one contested against him.
"As there is no other nomination, I declare Dr Habbey Teron as the Deputy Speaker of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly," he added.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Teron on the occasion in his X handle. "A son of our hills, I am confident he will discharge his responsibilities with sincerity and uphold the finest traditions of the House.
Congratulations to Dr. Habbey Teron on being elected as the Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 6, 2026
A son of our hills, I am confident he will discharge his responsibilities with sincerity and uphold the finest traditions of the House.
My best wishes to Dr. Teron. pic.twitter.com/FjnChvtN2y
Assam Cabinet Minister Bimal Borah said, "The Budget Session started today. All Business of the House was discussed. The Budget will reflect the promises made by the BJP in its poll manifesto. There are a lot of expectations from the Assam government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma. The public has given us a mandate to take the state forward."
Speaking on the Budget session, Cabinet Minister Biswajit Daimary said, "I hope whatever our needs are, the budget will definitely come in a way that we can work to fulfil them because this government works for Assam, for the people of Assam."
Meanwhile, the entire Opposition bench, comprising Congress, AIUDF, Raijor Dal and TMC, staged a walkout after three adjournment motions on varied topics were rejected by the Speaker.
On the first day of the Budget Session, Leader of the Opposition and Congress MLA Wajed Ali Choudhury raised an adjournment motion on irregular electricity connection. "In this extreme summer, people are suffering due to frequent power cuts. There is no power supply 24x7 as claimed by the government. This is an urgent situation, requiring a detailed discussion by leaving aside other works," he added.
Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar said, "On behalf of the Congress party, we submitted an application and a notice to the Speaker seeking an adjournment motion. Our demand was that Assam should receive 24-hour power supply. Before the elections, the BJP had promised that if it forms the government, the people of Assam would get uninterrupted electricity round the clock. However, that promise has not been fulfilled".
Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi drew the House's attention to the dropping enrolment ratio in government schools in the last four years. "There was a reduction of 25,67,793 students in government and provisional schools in the last four years. This is data mentioned in a report of the Union Education Ministry," he added.
The Centre had repeatedly warned the state Education department about the falling rate and asked them to act, but no corrective measures were taken, Gogoi said.
"Our Education department is in danger. To safeguard the education sector, I request you (Speaker) to stop all other business and discuss this problem," he added.
After listening to all the three proposals, Speaker Dass said: "I received two Adjournment Notices from Congress and Raijor Dal. Although these are related to public issues, but they are not of urgent nature."
He said that as the House has assembled for a long Budget Session, the topics can be discussed under any other section. After this, all the opposition members staged a walkout for some time.
In the morning, the Raijor Dal MLA known for his theatrics came to the Assembly session wearing life jackets indicating the artificial flood issue of Guwahati city.
Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi said, "We have come to the Assembly wearing life jackets. As you know, if it rains for just five minutes in Assam, Guwahati gets flooded. Every year, people lose their lives due to floods."
(With agency inputs)
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