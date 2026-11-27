ETV Bharat / state

Assam: AGP Leader Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In 19-Year-Old Murder Case

Guwahati: A court in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district on Thursday sentenced Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Jintu Choudhury to life imprisonment in the 19-year-old murder case of a Public Works Department (PWD) junior engineer over a monetary dispute.

District and Sessions Judge Narayan Upadhyay convicted Choudhury on Wednesday. "The court has sentenced Jintu Choudhury to life imprisonment. We are happy with the sentence," the public prosecutor told reporters.

The case relates to the murder of PWD junior engineer Ajay Deka, who went missing from his Barbari residence in July 2007.

His body was later recovered near the Narengi Army cantonment area. Of the six accused in the case, one died during the trial. Choudhury was convicted, while the other four were acquitted.

Deka's wife expressed dissatisfaction over the acquittal of the four accused and said she would challenge the verdict in the Gauhati High Court.

"The main person, Rintu Choudhury, has been acquitted. We will approach the Gauhati High Court against it," she added.