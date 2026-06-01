ETV Bharat / state

Assam AASU Leader Killed in Machete Attack; Accused Shot Dead While Allegedly Trying To Escape Police Custody

Guwahati: An accused in the killing of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) leader Madhurjya Barman was shot dead during an alleged attempt to escape police custody in Assam’s Nalbari district.

According to police, Madhurjya Barman, a resident of Nalbari district, was returning home with his cousin sister on Sunday evening when they were intercepted by Asif Khan alias Rose Ali near Gangapara, close to Nalbari town.

Police said an altercation broke out between the trio, during which Asif allegedly attacked Madhurjya and his cousin with a machete. Madhurjya died on the spot, while his cousin sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where she is undergoing treatment.

Following the attack, Nalbari police launched a search operation to trace the accused. On Monday, police tracked Asif to a riverine area in the district.