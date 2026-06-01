Assam AASU Leader Killed in Machete Attack; Accused Shot Dead While Allegedly Trying To Escape Police Custody
Police said an altercation broke out between the trio, during which Asif allegedly attacked Madhurjya and his cousin with a machete.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 9:58 PM IST
Guwahati: An accused in the killing of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) leader Madhurjya Barman was shot dead during an alleged attempt to escape police custody in Assam’s Nalbari district.
According to police, Madhurjya Barman, a resident of Nalbari district, was returning home with his cousin sister on Sunday evening when they were intercepted by Asif Khan alias Rose Ali near Gangapara, close to Nalbari town.
Police said an altercation broke out between the trio, during which Asif allegedly attacked Madhurjya and his cousin with a machete. Madhurjya died on the spot, while his cousin sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where she is undergoing treatment.
Following the attack, Nalbari police launched a search operation to trace the accused. On Monday, police tracked Asif to a riverine area in the district.
According to the police, Asif attempted to escape after being cornered. Officers alleged that he snatched a firearm from a policeman and opened fire while trying to flee. Police retaliated and got injured. He later died while being taken to hospital.
Family members alleged that Asif had been harassing the girl for a long time after repeatedly proposing to her and being rejected. According to the family, he continued to stalk and intimidate her despite her refusal. She was forced to frequently change locations and travel with family members for safety.
They said that on Sunday evening, the girl was returning from Nalbari town market with her cousin Madhurjya when Asif allegedly stopped them again. He attacked Madhurjya and killed him while Nalbari was seriously injured.
After the killing, several social organisations are staging protests and demanding justice for Madhurjya Barman. Police said the investigation into the case is ongoing.
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