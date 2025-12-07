ETV Bharat / state

Assailants Open Fire On STF In Bhimtal Operation

Haldwani: A tense afternoon in Khansyu, Bhimtal, Nainital, turned violent when unidentified assailants suddenly opened fire on a Kumaon Special Task Force (STF) team. An STF constable and a local resident were hit. The constable took the worst of it. He went down with a serious stomach injury, as the bullet hit him in the abdomen. Subsequently, both injured men were rushed to the hospital.

Police officials said the STF had gone to the area on a smuggling tip-off. It was meant to be a routine action. It wasn’t. The attackers opened fire without warning, injuring Constable Bhupendra Martolia and a local man standing nearby. They were taken to Krishna Hospital in Haldwani for treatment.