Assailants Open Fire On STF In Bhimtal Operation

Unidentified attackers shot at a Kumaon STF team responding to a smuggling lead, leaving a constable critically hurt and a local injured.

Uttarakhand
The injured constable being treated at the hospital in Uttarakhand. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 7, 2025 at 12:01 AM IST

Haldwani: A tense afternoon in Khansyu, Bhimtal, Nainital, turned violent when unidentified assailants suddenly opened fire on a Kumaon Special Task Force (STF) team. An STF constable and a local resident were hit. The constable took the worst of it. He went down with a serious stomach injury, as the bullet hit him in the abdomen. Subsequently, both injured men were rushed to the hospital.

Police officials said the STF had gone to the area on a smuggling tip-off. It was meant to be a routine action. It wasn’t. The attackers opened fire without warning, injuring Constable Bhupendra Martolia and a local man standing nearby. They were taken to Krishna Hospital in Haldwani for treatment.

As soon as the news reached him, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manjunath TC hurried to the hospital with his team. He checked on the injured and reviewed the situation. Doctors at the hospital began operating on Martolia, while the other man, luckier, escaped with lesser injuries, as the bullet only grazed him, leaving minor cuts.

Security has since been tightened in the firing zone, and the police have launched a full investigation. City SP Manoj Katyal briefed reporters on the incident as the search for the attackers began.

