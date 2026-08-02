ETV Bharat / state

Aspirants Protest Alleged Lapses In Karnataka Police Recruitment Exam

Aspirants wait outside the examination centre before appearing for the Civil Police Constable recruitment examination at Seshadripuram College in Bengaluru on Sunday ( IANS )

Bengaluru: Protests erupted at a police constable recruitment exam centre in Karnataka's Vijayapura district on Sunday after aspirants alleged lapses in the conduct of the written test, with many walking out and demanding a re-examination.

The district administration, however, rejected the allegations, saying the examination was conducted in strict compliance with the Karnataka Examinations Authority Standard Operating Procedure.

Hundreds of candidates at Sharadamba PU College in Tikota boycotted the examination, alleging delays in the distribution of question papers and irregularities in the handling of question papers and OMR sheets. Several aspirants staged a protest outside the centre, alleging that the lapses had adversely affected candidates who had spent years preparing for the recruitment.

According to the candidates, the question papers, scheduled to be distributed at 10.30 am, reached them about 30 minutes late. They also alleged that the procedure for distributing question papers and OMR sheets varied from one classroom to another, prompting many to walk out and demand a fresh examination.

Sources said candidates who left the examination hall carrying question papers and OMR sheets had violated KEA rules and were therefore not allowed to re-enter. Deputy Commissioner of Vijayapura T Bhoobalan, Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi and other officials visited the examination centre following the protest.

Officials said Sharadamba PU College was one of the 61 examination centres in the district. Similar issues were reported at a few other centres, though most candidates resumed writing the examination after supervisors explained the prescribed procedure.