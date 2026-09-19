ETV Bharat / state

ASI's Body Recovered From Police Training School In Kolkata, Suicide Suspected

Kolkata: The body of a police ASI was recovered from the Police Training School in Kolkata. sparking a stir within police circles.

The deceased was a resident of Kalimpong. His colleagues found him hanging in the restroom of the Police Training School. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Preliminary police assessments suggest that the ASI died by suicide.

Police sources indicate the ASI had been under mental stress for some time due to family issues. Authorities are investigating whether family issues contributed to the mental depression he was reportedly suffering from. However, the exact reason behind the ASI's death remains unclear.

Upon learning of the incident, personnel from Hastings Police Station rushed to the spot. An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the ASI's death. Police are investigating whether deceased left behind a suicide note. Additionally, the investigation covers his recent movements, phone contacts, and the nature of his relationship with his family.

The ASI's death has caused a stir among his colleagues at the Police Training School. The death of an officer while on duty has raised several questions. Hastings Police Station has registered a case of unnatural death and is investigating the incident and a clearer understanding of the cause of death will emerge once the postmortem report is available, said a police officer.