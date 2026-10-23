ETV Bharat / state

Asian Para Games Gold Medallist Suvarna Raj Appointed Delhi's New State Commissioner For Persons With Disabilities

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has appointed Paralympian and Asian Para Games 2026 gold medalist Suvarna Raj as the new State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities.

The appointment was made under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and the Delhi Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules, 2018. The order states that Suvarna Raj will serve in the full-time position for a period of three years from the date of assumption of office or until she attains the age of 65, whichever is earlier.

The position of State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities had been vacant since the term of the previous Commissioner expired. A previous selection process, initiated in 2024 had failed to yield any result. Applications were then invited through an open advertisement in July this year to fill the position.

The Social Welfare Department received a total of 18 applications within the stipulated deadline. An internal screening committee thoroughly reviewed the applications based on the prescribed qualifications, experience, and advertised conditions and found 15 candidates eligible. A selection committee meeting was held on August 20 under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary.

The eligible candidates appeared for individual interviews during which their educational qualifications, administrative experience, understanding of issues related to the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities, and their suitability for the post were evaluated. After detailed deliberations, the committee unanimously recommended a panel of three most suitable candidates to the Lieutenant Governor.

Constituted under Rule 42(3) of the Delhi Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules, 2018, the search-cum-selection committee comprised senior officers of the Delhi Administrative Service. It included the Chief Secretary as its chairperson, and the Additional Chief Secretary (Social Welfare), Principal Secretary (Education), Divisional Commissioner (Revenue), and Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) as members. Under Section 79 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the state government has the authority to appoint a State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities.