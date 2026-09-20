Asian Games: Tamil Nadu's Elavenil Valarivan Wins Silver In 10m Rifle Shooting
This is the second medal for India in a single day. Elavenil had won a silver in the 10m air rifle team event earlier.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 9:09 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu's Elavenil Valarivan brought laurels to the nation by winning a silver medal in the 10 metre rifle shooting event at the ongoing 20th Asian Games in Japan.
In the individual final, Elavenil (27) finished second with 252.4 points. Japan's Hinata Taichi took first place and South Korea's Pan Hyojin took third place with 253.0 points. Despite her excellent performance in the final, Elavenil missed out on gold in the rope. With this, Elavenil has added two medals to her credit.
Earlier, in the women's 10m air rifle team event, Elavenil, Sonam Maskar and Vidharsa Vinoth opened India's medal tally by finishing second.
The reward for 12 years of hard work
In an interview with news agency ANI, Elavenil's father R Valarivan said, "The medal is a matter of pride for our entire family. We are very happy because this is the result of his 12 years of hard work. She narrowly missed out on an Olympic medal last year."
Elavenil's father thanked her coach Neha Chauhan and others who supported her through her sporting journey. "Similarly, Elavenil's university also provided full support. Elavenil's next goal is to win an Olympic medal," he said.
Her mother Saroja Valarivan said, "We were watching Elavenil play on TV. Since my daughter was in the lead, I was confident that she would win gold. However, at the last minute, she won silver. My daughter dreams of winning an Olympic medal. We have to wait for that. I am confident that she will definitely win a medal for India in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics."
ஜப்பானில் நடைபெற்றுவரும் ஆசிய விளையாட்டுப் போட்டியில் 10 மீட்டர் ஏர் ரைபிள் பிரிவில் வெள்ளிப் பதக்கம் வென்று இந்தியாவிற்கு முதல் பதக்கம் பெற்றுத்தந்து பெருமை சேர்த்த வீராங்கனை இளவேனில் வாலறிவன் அவர்களுக்கு தமிழ்நாடு அரசின் சார்பில் மனமார்ந்த வாழ்த்துகள்.— TN DIPR (@TNDIPRNEWS) September 20, 2026
துல்லியமான இலக்கு,… pic.twitter.com/rxrXfKSbfP
Speaking to his family on phone after the win, Elavenil said she was happy with the medal. "It's a wonderful feeling. I'm even happier after talking to my family. I've been training for this competition for a long time". The state government extended its wishes to Elavenil.
In a post on X, Tamil Nadu's DIPR, said “Heartfelt congratulations on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government to Elavenil Valarivan, who brought pride to India by winning the silver medal in the 10 m air rifle category at the ongoing Asian Games in Japan and bringing the first medal. May her efforts to compete with precise aim and unwavering self-confidence always be successful.”
With Agency Inputs
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