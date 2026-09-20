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Asian Games: Tamil Nadu's Elavenil Valarivan Wins Silver In 10m Rifle Shooting

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's Elavenil Valarivan brought laurels to the nation by winning a silver medal in the 10 metre rifle shooting event at the ongoing 20th Asian Games in Japan.

In the individual final, Elavenil (27) finished second with 252.4 points. Japan's Hinata Taichi took first place and South Korea's Pan Hyojin took third place with 253.0 points. Despite her excellent performance in the final, Elavenil missed out on gold in the rope. With this, Elavenil has added two medals to her credit.

Earlier, in the women's 10m air rifle team event, Elavenil, Sonam Maskar and Vidharsa Vinoth opened India's medal tally by finishing second.

The reward for 12 years of hard work

In an interview with news agency ANI, Elavenil's father R Valarivan said, "The medal is a matter of pride for our entire family. We are very happy because this is the result of his 12 years of hard work. She narrowly missed out on an Olympic medal last year."

Elavenil's father thanked her coach Neha Chauhan and others who supported her through her sporting journey. "Similarly, Elavenil's university also provided full support. Elavenil's next goal is to win an Olympic medal," he said.