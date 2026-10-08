ETV Bharat / state

Asian Games Star Vithya Ramraj Meets Rajinikanth, Dhanush and Soori

Chennai: Tamil Nadu athlete Vithya Ramraj, who won three medals for India at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, received a special welcome from Tamil cinema stars Rajinikanth, Dhanush and Soori, who personally met and congratulated her on her historic achievements.

The 28-year-old athlete from Coimbatore won gold in the women's 4×400m relay, silver in the mixed 4×400m relay and bronze in the women's 400m hurdles.

Vithya's bronze-winning performance in the 400m hurdles was particularly historic. She clocked 54.75 seconds, breaking legendary athlete P T Usha's 42-year-old national record of 55.42 seconds. She also became the first Indian woman to complete the 400m hurdles in under 55 seconds.

Vithya, who comes from a modest family background, began athletics in Class VI along with her twin sister Nithya. Her journey was marked by injuries, setbacks and criticism before she emerged as one of India's leading track athletes.

Her success received a warm reception in her hometown of Coimbatore following her return from the Asian Games.

After her homecoming, Rajinikanth, Dhanush and Soori invited Vithya to their respective residences in Chennai. During the meetings, the actors interacted with the athlete about the pressure of competing at the highest level and her demanding training schedule.