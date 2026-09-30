ETV Bharat / state

Asian Games Kabaddi Gold Medalist Accorded Rousing Reception At Native Village In Haryana's Jhajjar

Ayan Lohchab being presented a gold plated mace by MLA Kuldeep Vats ( ETV Bharat )

Jhajjar: Ayan Lohchab of Bupniya village in Haryana's Jhajjar, who brought glory to the country and state by winning a gold medal in Kabaddi at the Asian Games, was accorded a rousing reception at his native place on Wednesday.

In an exclusive chat with ETV Bharat, Ayan said, "I am very happy to be welcomed by the villagers. I aspire to bring more gold medals for India in the future." His mother, Sonia, said, "I am very happy to see my son. He has brought honor not only to the entire village but also to the state and the country. I wish everyone had such a son." She said Ayan realised his dream of winning a medal for the nation with sheer hardwork and perseverance.