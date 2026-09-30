Asian Games Kabaddi Gold Medalist Accorded Rousing Reception At Native Village In Haryana's Jhajjar
Ayan Lohchab was felicitated by MLA Kuldeep Vats who gifted him a mace for the achievement.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 10:08 PM IST
Jhajjar: Ayan Lohchab of Bupniya village in Haryana's Jhajjar, who brought glory to the country and state by winning a gold medal in Kabaddi at the Asian Games, was accorded a rousing reception at his native place on Wednesday.
In an exclusive chat with ETV Bharat, Ayan said, "I am very happy to be welcomed by the villagers. I aspire to bring more gold medals for India in the future."
His mother, Sonia, said, "I am very happy to see my son. He has brought honor not only to the entire village but also to the state and the country. I wish everyone had such a son." She said Ayan realised his dream of winning a medal for the nation with sheer hardwork and perseverance.
Emotional at her son's welcome ceremony, Sonia said it was a moment of immense joy and pride for her family. Ayan'se family was overwhelmed by the way the villagers welcomed him. The villagers greeted their beloved athlete with garlands and loud cheers. A large number of villagers and sports lovers were present at the felicitation ceremony held in the village.
MLA Kuldeep Vats also attended the ceremony and honored Lohchab with a mace and congratulated him on his achievement. He said Ayan's achievement has brought glory not only to Bupniya village but to entire Jhajjar district. "His success will inspire the village youth to pursue sports," Vats said.
Ayan plays in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) for the Patna Pirates franchise as a raider.
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