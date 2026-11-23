ETV Bharat / state

ASI Seeks Report After Video Of Clash Between CISF, Tourists At Taj Mahal Goes Viral

CISF personnel clash with a tourist and his family members ( ETV Bharat )

Agra: A viral video showing the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel allegedly assaulting a tourist from Delhi and his family members at the Taj Mahal's eastern gate in Agra on Sunday prompted the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to seek a report from the officials.

Reports indicate that a minor altercation following a dispute over identity documents of the tourist's son escalated into a physical altercation. Women started screaming, sparking chaos within the Taj Mahal complex.

ASI Superintendent Archaeologist Smitha S Kumar on Monday sought a detailed report and an explanation from the CISF while informing the Regional Director and ASI Headquarters about the incident. The CISF is responsible for ensuring the security of the Taj Mahal's Red Zone, which is the innermost high-security area covering the monument complex. The incident occurred at around 4 pm, just after Bollywood actress and BJP MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, visited the monument. The entire complex was extremely crowded on the weekend.