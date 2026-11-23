ASI Seeks Report After Video Of Clash Between CISF, Tourists At Taj Mahal Goes Viral
ASI Superintendent Archaeologist Smitha S Kumar has sought a detailed report from CISF about the clash with tourists at Taj Mahal on Sunday.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 12:19 PM IST
Agra: A viral video showing the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel allegedly assaulting a tourist from Delhi and his family members at the Taj Mahal's eastern gate in Agra on Sunday prompted the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to seek a report from the officials.
Reports indicate that a minor altercation following a dispute over identity documents of the tourist's son escalated into a physical altercation. Women started screaming, sparking chaos within the Taj Mahal complex.
ASI Superintendent Archaeologist Smitha S Kumar on Monday sought a detailed report and an explanation from the CISF while informing the Regional Director and ASI Headquarters about the incident.
The CISF is responsible for ensuring the security of the Taj Mahal's Red Zone, which is the innermost high-security area covering the monument complex.
The incident occurred at around 4 pm, just after Bollywood actress and BJP MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, visited the monument. The entire complex was extremely crowded on the weekend.
Sajid, a Delhi resident, informed ASI officials that his three-year-old son had gotten lost in the crowd, and a search began. It was then learnt that the boy was found and was present at the CISF control room at the eastern gate.
Sajid alleged that when he went to pick up the child, the constable asked for his Aadhaar card. He claimed he didn't have one and showed his son's photos on his mobile phone and his birth certificate. Despite this, the constable refused to budge and insisted on seeing the Aadhaar card.
He alleged that his mobile phone was snatched away and brought to the control room. When he protested, the CISF personnel began assaulting him, hitting the women of his family as they tried to intervene and pushed them out of the Taj Mahal's eastern gate.
CISF Commandant Rishi Kaushik said the matter is being investigated and a report will be sent to the ASI.
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